Getting to know Philomena Walker-Keller

Piedmont Profile
Name: Philomena Walker-Keller
Age: 74
Family: sisters Malvena Eaton, Bonita Mitchell and the late Renita Stultz and Rowena Chatman; children Yezmean Keller, Keimoni Keller and Jamal Keller; grandchildren Keimoni, Amina, Ayneara, Ayrainna, Nellson, Michael and Nia Keller
Lives: New Jersey
Education: Associate degree in nursing education from Rockingham Community College, bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing education from American Sentinel University and doctoral degree in health systems leadership from Chamberlain University
Occupation: Nursing administrator at a hospital in New York City
Hobbies: Dancing, reading, writing, listening to music and trying new things
Favorite book: The Bible
Favorite food: A hearty soup like her mother made for her growing up
Ideal Saturday morning: Spending a day getting lost in thrift shops to buy whatever she wants, getting her nails done, having a massage and then seeing a movie
Ideal Saturday night: Seeing live music or spending time with any of her eight grandchildren