 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Getting to know Philomena Walker-Keller

  • 0
Philomena Walker-Keller

Philomena Walker-Keller got her doctoral degree in health systems leadership from Chamberlain University with a focus in chronic disease self-management, education and support at the age of 74.

 SUBMITTED

Piedmont Profile

Name: Philomena Walker-Keller

Age: 74

Family: sisters Malvena Eaton, Bonita Mitchell and the late Renita Stultz and Rowena Chatman; children Yezmean Keller, Keimoni Keller and Jamal Keller; grandchildren Keimoni, Amina, Ayneara, Ayrainna, Nellson, Michael and Nia Keller

Lives: New Jersey

Education: Associate degree in nursing education from Rockingham Community College, bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing education from American Sentinel University and doctoral degree in health systems leadership from Chamberlain University

Occupation: Nursing administrator at a hospital in New York City

People are also reading…

Hobbies: Dancing, reading, writing, listening to music and trying new things

Favorite book: The Bible

Favorite food: A hearty soup like her mother made for her growing up

Ideal Saturday morning: Spending a day getting lost in thrift shops to buy whatever she wants, getting her nails done, having a massage and then seeing a movie

Ideal Saturday night: Seeing live music or spending time with any of her eight grandchildren

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Walker-Keller gets doctorate at 74

Walker-Keller gets doctorate at 74

Philomena Walker-Keller spent most of her adult life living in New York and just recently moved to New Jersey in March, but her childhood roots reach back to Martinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert