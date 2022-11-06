Getting to know Philomena Walker-Keller

Piedmont Profile

Name: Philomena Walker-Keller

Age: 74

Family: sisters Malvena Eaton, Bonita Mitchell and the late Renita Stultz and Rowena Chatman; children Yezmean Keller, Keimoni Keller and Jamal Keller; grandchildren Keimoni, Amina, Ayneara, Ayrainna, Nellson, Michael and Nia Keller

Lives: New Jersey

Education: Associate degree in nursing education from Rockingham Community College, bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing education from American Sentinel University and doctoral degree in health systems leadership from Chamberlain University

Occupation: Nursing administrator at a hospital in New York City

Hobbies: Dancing, reading, writing, listening to music and trying new things

Favorite book: The Bible

Favorite food: A hearty soup like her mother made for her growing up

Ideal Saturday morning: Spending a day getting lost in thrift shops to buy whatever she wants, getting her nails done, having a massage and then seeing a movie

Ideal Saturday night: Seeing live music or spending time with any of her eight grandchildren