Getting to know Robbie Hendrix-Wirt

Robbie Hendrix-Wirt
Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile

Name: Robbie Hendrix-Wirt

Age: 34

Family: Spencer Hendrix-Wirt, husband; and dogs: Riley, Basset Hound; Pyper, King Charles Spaniel and Flat-Coated Retriever mix; Hannah, Blue Roan Cocker Spaniel; and cats: Ash and Cal

Lives: Fieldale

Education: Associate degree in chemistry from Danville Community College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in theater from Averett University

Occupation: Virginia Museum of Natural History Visitor Services and Events Manager

Hobbies: Performing in theater and traveling

Favorite movie: “Moulin Rouge” as all-time favorite and “Hocus Pocus” for the Halloween season

Favorite food: “I can eat anything, and I’ll always try anything at least once”

Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up, making coffee, sitting on the front porch looking out at the river and spending time with his husband and their pets

Ideal Saturday night: Movie night on the couch

