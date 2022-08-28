 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Getting to know Sarah Short

  • 0
Sarah Short
Holly Kozelsky

Piedmont Profile Name: Sarah Short

Age: 34

Family: Husband and one son

Lives: Franklin County

Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in special education from Radford University

Occupation: Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator

Hobbies: Hiking, taking care of farm animals, reading, watching live music with friends

Favorite book: Stephanie Plum series by Janet Evanovich

Favorite movie: “The Princess Bride”

People are also reading…

Favorite food: Crab cakes

Ideal Saturday morning: Having a good breakfast, snuggling up with her family watching shows with coffee and then doing farm chores

Ideal Saturday night: Going to a good food truck and then a nice brewery that is kid-friendly with live music and getting the kids home for bedtime

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sarah Short brings arts to kids

Sarah Short brings arts to kids

When Sarah Short isn't fulfilling her duties as education coordinator at Piedmont Arts, she enjoys spending time with her family and working on her hobby farm—full of a horse, a donkey, a peacock and goats.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert