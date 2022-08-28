Getting to know Sarah Short

Piedmont Profile Name: Sarah Short
Age: 34
Family: Husband and one son
Lives: Franklin County
Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in special education from Radford University
Occupation: Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator
Hobbies: Hiking, taking care of farm animals, reading, watching live music with friends
Favorite book: Stephanie Plum series by Janet Evanovich
Favorite movie: “The Princess Bride”
People are also reading…
Favorite food: Crab cakes
Ideal Saturday morning: Having a good breakfast, snuggling up with her family watching shows with coffee and then doing farm chores
Ideal Saturday night: Going to a good food truck and then a nice brewery that is kid-friendly with live music and getting the kids home for bedtime