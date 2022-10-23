Getting to know Sarah Wray

Piedmont Profile
Name: Sarah Wray
Age: 34
Family: Chris Prutting, husband; Rita Wray, mother; Kali, cat
Lives: Patrick County
Education: Bachelor’s degree early childhood education and women’s studies from James Madison University; currently pursuing a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Virigina Tech
Occupation: Reynolds Homestead Community, Engagement and Partnerships Program Manager
Hobbies: Live music, camping, hiking, gardening and yoga
Favorite book: Any of the Harry Potter books or “Braving the Wilderness” by Brené Brown
Favorite movie: “Love Actually”
Favorite food: Tacos
Ideal Saturday morning: Sleeping in and then having a hot cup of coffee on the front porch while taking time to reflect before a day full of exploring the community.
Ideal Saturday night: Going with a group of friends to watch life music and catch up on life happenings while supporting local artists.