Getting to know Sarah Wray

Sarah Wray
MONIQUE HOLLAND, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN

Piedmont Profile

Name: Sarah Wray

Age: 34

Family: Chris Prutting, husband; Rita Wray, mother; Kali, cat

Lives: Patrick County

Education: Bachelor’s degree early childhood education and women’s studies from James Madison University; currently pursuing a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Virigina Tech

Occupation: Reynolds Homestead Community, Engagement and Partnerships Program Manager

Hobbies: Live music, camping, hiking, gardening and yoga

Favorite book: Any of the Harry Potter books or “Braving the Wilderness” by Brené Brown

Favorite movie: “Love Actually”

Favorite food: Tacos

Ideal Saturday morning: Sleeping in and then having a hot cup of coffee on the front porch while taking time to reflect before a day full of exploring the community.

Ideal Saturday night: Going with a group of friends to watch life music and catch up on life happenings while supporting local artists.

