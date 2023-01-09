Hairston: It's a shame to lose bookstore

Alas, it seems that our only book store, uptown Books and Crannies is closing. Opening just 6 years ago, in September of 2016, it will be closing its doors for the last time on Jan. 21. If you didn’t get to visit this delightful bookstore, you missed a treat.

I remember how important bookstores were when I was a single mother in the '90s, raising my only child in DC. At least twice a month, we’d take the subway (I didn’t own a car) to Borders, then one of the two largest bookstores in America, where we would enjoy books. At an early age, my son Justin began to read Robert L. Stine’s Goosebumps and soon afterwards, his imagination began to soar! (They say kids with vivid imaginations become our doctors and scientists.) I know for a fact that he read every one of the 62 volumes that make up this spooky series. Today my son is a psychiatrist in LA and also a writer (horror) who just signed a lucrative contact with a prominent publisher. He wants to be the next Stephen King. But that was yesteryear. Because of online reading and handheld devices such as Kindles, bookstores and even libraries may soon become obsolete. I sure hope I’m wrong.