Halifax wins Piedmont District golf championship; Patrick County finishes 2nd; Four Warriors named All-PD

After winning every Piedmont District regular season match this fall, the Halifax County High School golf team finished PD play with a decisive victory in Monday’s district champion.

Halifax shot 309 as a team to best second place Patrick County High School by 29 strokes on Monday at Olde Mill Golf Resort, in Laurel Fork.

Monday’s match was hosted by PCHS. The Cougars won the district championship on their home course last season.

PCHS shot 338 as a team to take second place on Monday. Magna Vista (346) came in third.

Halifax’s JD Cunningham was the overall medalist, shooting 68 on the day. Comets teammate Lukas Newton (76) came in second, and Patrick County’s Wesley Roberson (77) came in third.

Cunningham, Newton, Roberson, Halifax’s Jack Morgan, and Magna Vista’s Patrick McCrickard and Logan Williams were all named First Team All-PD for their play both in Monday’s tournament and throughout the regular season.

Magna Vista’s Jaken Ford and Luke Gardner, Patrick County’s Jalen Hagwood, and Mecklenburg County’s Jackson Algood, Cameron Shriver, and Taylor Seamans were all named Second Team All-PD.

Magna Vista and Bassett will next play in the Region 3D championship on Tuesday at Draper Valley Golf Club, in Draper. Patrick County and Martinsville will return to Olde Mill on Tuesday for the Region 2C championship. Tee times for both matches will be announced at a later date.

Full results from Monday PD championship are listed below.

Piedmont District

Golf Championship

Monday at Olde Mill Golf Resort

Laurel Fork

1st—Halifax County (309)

- JD Cunningham 68 (PD champion)

- Lukas Newton 76 (First Team All-PD)

- Jack Morgan 84 (First Team All-PD)

- Will Long 89

- Zac Rhodes 94

- Brian Osborne 86

2nd—Patrick County (338)

- Jalen Hagwood 84 (Second Team All-PD)

- Wesley Roberson 77 (First Team All-PD)

- Jordan Harris 91

- Chance Corns 91

- Kylee Joyce 104

- Lauren Worley 96

3rd—Magna Vista (346)

- Patrick McCrickard 87 (First Team All-PD)

- Logan Williams 84 (First Team All-PD)

- Luke Gardner 81 (Second Team All-PD)

- Jaken Ford 96 (Second Team All-PD)

- Kailei Minter 105

- Landon Hall 94

4th—Mecklenburg County (353)

- Jackson Allgood 90 (Second Team All-PD)

- Taylor Seamans 88 (Second Team All-PD)

- Cameron Shriver 84 (Second Team All-PD)

- Gage Jones 94

- Ellett Love 108

- Barrett Digh 91

5th—Tunstall (385)

- Jordan Powell 85

- Patrick Snow 90

- Tesla Vargas 107

- Shaffer Boles 103

- Cole Abercrombie 116

- Jackson Jones 113

6th—Martinsville (462)

- Caleb Joyce 99

- Abby Haskew 118

- Conner Worthington 120

- Tyler Carr 125

G.W.-Danville

- Ella Payne 104

- Sadie Gunn 94

- Maggie Neller 126

Bassett

- Camden Bryant 89

- Tate Jones 111