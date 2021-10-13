Handbell composer, instructor Dobrinski dead at 71

“All of her work is unique, because of her harmonies and her ability to take a melody, and sometimes her own melodies, and sometimes hymns that are well known, and write them for bells. It’s not easy to do,” said Sandra Ford, who has taken lessons from Dobrinski and sang with her in the First Presbyterian choir.

“As both a bell ringer from an early age and a bell conductor for many years, I have always enjoyed playing and directing the works of Cynthia Dobrinski,” said Pam Randall.

“Handbells have a wide variety of techniques that can be used to create music. Cynthia was a master at weaving those various techniques through her music while simultaneously asking ringers to modulate through several key changes. This deft composing and arranging brings the pieces to life and keeps the ringers on their toes.

“When I select music for handbell groups, her pieces always come to mind first. While she is probably best known for her arrangements of well-known pieces, she also composed several original works. Her music is accessible by most handbell groups, entertaining for the audience and engaging to play.”