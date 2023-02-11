If you’re like me, you don’t like either of the teams playing in this year’s Super Bowl.

Not that I’m staunchly anti-Chiefs or anti-Eagles – the only team I’m very "anti" is the Green Bay Packers, and they didn’t even make the playoffs, so I’m happy – it’s more like I’m indifferent to both teams. Neither are a rival of my favorite team, and neither has done anything to make me really love or hate them.

But, even though I don’t care about either team, having no rooting interest is no way to go into the Super Bowl (or really any sporting event, if we’re being honest). That’s why I’ve come up with some ways to help you decide who to root for on Sunday night. Here is my very scientific method.

Underdog

Usually, anytime I’m watching a game between two teams that mean nothing to me, my natural instinct is to root for the underdog. So who is the underdog on Sunday?

Well, the Chiefs come in as the team with the best record in the AFC this season, and the Eagles had the best record in the NFC. So… that’s not fun.

What about in recent years?

The Chiefs have gone to five straight AFC championship games, and played in the Super Bowl three of the last four years, winning it all in 2020.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017 and have been to the playoffs in four of five seasons since then.

So, on one hand, you have the Chiefs, who I proclaimed in 2020 are “fun now, but they seem like they’re the next New England Patriots and will become very annoying very quick,” versus the Eagles, who one TV commentator said “last went to the Super Bowl all the way back 2017” as if that was some ancient time no one remembers. My favorite team last went to the Super Bowl when I was a sophomore in high school and their only win came four years before I was born, so let’s not pretend no one was alive to remember 2017.

Winner – tie. Neither of these fan bases are starved for joy. Actually, going through it like this makes me wish both teams could lose.

Virginia connections

I personally think Virginia is the best state in the world, so I like seeing players who represent at the highest level.

Kansas City has two Virginians. Juan Thornhill, a safety from Altavista who played at UVa, has 47 tackles and three interceptions this season. Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is also from Virginia Beach.

Philly definitely represents Virginia much better. Defensive end Josh Sweat is from Chesapeake, and safety K’Von Wallace is from Highland Springs.

Four different Eagles played at Virginia schools: Rick Lovato and Zach Pascal both played at Old Dominion. Dalton Keane, who is on Philly’s reserve future roster, went to Virginia Tech, and practice squad player Anthony Harris went to UVa.

Winner – Eagles. I wave my Virginia flag proudly for Philadelphia.

Celebrity fans

You know what’s weird to me? How many famous people are Kansas City Chiefs fans. Kansas City isn't really a major metropolis compared to Los Angeles, New York, or Chicago, but for some reason every year when they go far you hear of more and more celebs who are diehards. Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Brad Pitt!

Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys is a Chiefs fans, because he wants it that way (HA! They are his fire. Get it???)

Anyways, I’m inclined to say the Chiefs have the better celebrity fans because Henry Winkler is apparently a fan (although, my research makes it unclear if he’s a fan of the Chiefs or just Patrick Mahomes), and Henry Winkler is in my top five favorite celebrities.

However, while the Chiefs have more firepower in their celeb fans, I simply like the Eagles fans better.

(Also, a lot of Chiefs fans are also St. Louis Cardinals fans, and, to me, that’s disgusting. No one should be a St. Louis Cardinals fan.)

Why do I like Eagles fans better? Five words – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Rob McElhenney, the creator and star of the sitcom by that name, and Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of my current favorite show, “Abbott Elementary,” used their love of Philly to create incredible, hilarious television, and I love that, and them.

Kevin Hart, Pink, Questlove and all The Roots, and, of course, Sylvester Stallone are all also Eagles fans.

Winner – I’m rooting for the Eagles as hard as I’m rooting for Brunson's character Janine Teagues to marry fellow teacher Gregory Eddie. I love Abbott Elementary so much, you really should watch it.

Other likeable factors

I’m more of a fan of North Carolina bar-be-cue than I am Kansas City bar-be-cue, and, even though I just tried a Philly Cheesesteak for the first time a few months ago, I liked it! So Philly wins the food contest.

Also, I just learned the Eagles colors are actually teal, and not green like I always thought, and I like teal better than red, so Philly wins there, too.

Most importantly, Eagles fans are crazy, in the best way. You don’t see Kansas City having to take precautions in case fans try to climb light poles after wins. I would enjoy watching Eagles fans go nuts after winning more than I would a boring Chiefs rally, even if Paul Rudd is there.

One of my friends also reminded me that Philadelphia has Gritty. Even though he’s technically the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, he’s a citywide icon in my eyes.

My mind is made up. Fly Eagles fly!

Hopefully this column has helped you make this very important decision as well.