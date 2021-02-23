Hanging with Miss Cooper: Let's try this Olympics thing again

It was almost exactly a year ago to the day I posted a column titled "Will you help me train for the Olympics?"
In the column I announced to you all I would be going to Tokyo to cover the 2020 Olympics. It was very exciting. Literally a lifelong dream come true.
That story was posted on March 10. Two days later the entire country was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fourteen days after the story was posted the Olympics were postponed.
As of the day I'm writing this, we're exactly five months away from the opening ceremonies of those postponed Olympics. Even though confidence on if those opening ceremonies happen definitely varies on who you talk to, the Prime Minister of Japan is adamant they will, and I very much appreciate his confidence.
I still have credentials. I still plan to go. I do not have a hotel yet. And since I don't have a hotel yet I also do not have a plane ticket yet.
If 2020 was the year of hunkering down and waiting things out, 2021 is the year of flying by the seat of our pants and seeing what happens. So that's what I'm doing. But the plan is when the Olympic flame is lit I'll be there, and I'll have a ton of masks with me.
So, as the athletes who will compete in the Olympics have continued their same training over the last 12 months, I of course am upping my training regimen as well.
In last year's column I put out a call for help. You see, there are currently 33 Summer Olympic sports, and I still want to try all of them before I go, even if I have to try them in a mask and socially distanced from my coaches.
Are you an athlete or coach in the area competing in an Olympic sport? It obviously doesn’t have to be at the level of Olympic competition. Whether it’s a high school or college team, a club, or just some friends playing around at the YMCA, I want you to train me in your sport.
Track teams? I was an all-conference hurdler in high school! Maybe you could teach me new methods, or help me finally get over the bar in high jump. Also I like to think I’d be pretty good at the race walk.
A gymnastics gym? I’ve always dreamed of learning how to do a roundoff back-handspring.
Baseball or softball team? I played all my life. I think I’ve still got it.
Or even some of the lesser known sports. Archery? Never tried it!
Water polo? I’ve watched a ton but never actually gotten in the water!
Actual polo? No longer an Olympic sport, but equestrian is, and I don’t know how to ride a horse!
What about surfing? Might be a little tough in southern Virginia, but I’m up for a drive if you are!
Or even karate and taekwondo? As long as I don’t have to be barefoot, I’ll try that too!
Golfers, boxers, wrestlers, volleyball players, skateboarders, climbers, even badminton players, if you play or compete in an Olympic sport, please train me. Because I pretend to know a lot, but there’s a lot I don’t know, and I want to.
If the Olympics do happen, I'll be ready. If they don't happen, I'll be ready for the next ones.
If you’re willing to train me for a day, and let me ask you about a million questions and write a story about your sport, please email cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com.
