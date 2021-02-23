Hanging with Miss Cooper: Let's try this Olympics thing again

It was almost exactly a year ago to the day I posted a column titled "Will you help me train for the Olympics?"

In the column I announced to you all I would be going to Tokyo to cover the 2020 Olympics. It was very exciting. Literally a lifelong dream come true.

That story was posted on March 10. Two days later the entire country was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fourteen days after the story was posted the Olympics were postponed.

As of the day I'm writing this, we're exactly five months away from the opening ceremonies of those postponed Olympics. Even though confidence on if those opening ceremonies happen definitely varies on who you talk to, the Prime Minister of Japan is adamant they will, and I very much appreciate his confidence.

I still have credentials. I still plan to go. I do not have a hotel yet. And since I don't have a hotel yet I also do not have a plane ticket yet.

If 2020 was the year of hunkering down and waiting things out, 2021 is the year of flying by the seat of our pants and seeing what happens. So that's what I'm doing. But the plan is when the Olympic flame is lit I'll be there, and I'll have a ton of masks with me.