Hanging with Miss Cooper: What Daytona taught us about the 2021 NASCAR season (copy)

I think Wallace will have a good season, and he’ll be near the top of the second-tier cars, fighting for a playoff spot. This year for 23XI is about learning and getting ready for the next gen car next season, but I think Bubba will be in contention for quite a few races in 2021.

Hendrick could be the most consistent teamIt was just a few years ago when Hendrick Motorsports was the Monstars of NASCAR. Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, William Byron, and Kyle Larson may not send fear into opponents in the same way Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. did, but that’s a solid lineup of four drivers who all have their individual strengths.

Just two Hendrick drivers finished the race—Elliott was second and Larson was tenth—but before the crash on Lap 15 knocked him out, Bowman was still near the front and he had one of, if not the fastest, car in the field.

Elliott is the defending champion, and is by far the best driver in the field on road courses. Larson is of course the heavy favorite at the Bristol Dirt Race, and he won a ton of races last year in the World of Outlaws, not to mention he has six career Cup Series wins. Bowman was quietly one of the most consistent drivers in the field in 2020, and has always felt like he’s on the verge of breaking out. Plus Byron was a playoff driver last season.