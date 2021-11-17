Everyone knows that Biden’s chief claim to fame in 2020 was being the only Democrat who could conceivably beat Trump. He became the de facto nominee when Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) hand-delivered the Black (and predominantly female) primary vote in South Carolina, launching the tidal wave that swept the rest of the South and gave Biden his main chance at the Oval Office.This meant, in effect, Black women gave Biden the nomination, and in return, he put Harris, a Black woman, on his ticket. I’m certain Biden loved the idea of Harris — it was a historic pick — even if he had his doubts about the fit. And he should have because she wasn’t, in my view, ready for the job, and I am betting he must have sensed it. Did he not care? Did he think no one would notice?