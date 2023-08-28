No. 13 Notre Dame can forget about game-managing quarterbacks.

It has a new star in Sam Hartman.

He lived up to the billing on Saturday by going 19 of 23 with 251 yards while tying a school record for a debut with four TD passes, leading the Fighting Irish to a 42-3 rout over rival Navy. He celebrated the nearly perfect performance by putting his hands on a shillelagh.

"It's kind of our new tradition, we're going to get a new one each game," Hartman said of the club after delivering Notre Dame's most lopsided opening win in 11 years. "It's used as a weapon, but I won't be using it. I'll be tucking it away." The victory was hardly a surprise. After going 9-4 with Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne splitting the job last season, second-year coach Marcus Freeman searched for a dynamic quarterback to lead the offense. The answer was Hartman, who transferred from Wake Forest to Notre Dame and encouraged reporters to include teammates Jaden Greathouse and Marist Liufau at the postgame news conference.

"You've got to ask these guys questions, too," he said.

Hartman understands, though, that the spotlight always shines on the Notre Dame quarterback — especially when you're one of college football's most prolific passers at one of the sports' most storied programs.

"You feel it when you travel," Hartman said.

He is a unusual quarterback, too, the kind Notre Dame has been chasing since at least the end of the Ian Book era in 2020, maybe the Tommy Rees era in 2013 or perhaps the Jimmy Clausen era in 2009.

Hartman came to South Bend after compiling an ACC career-record 110 TD passes and 12,967 yards, more than Notre Dame's career record. If he tops 4,100 yards for the second time in three seasons, he'll be second all-time on the FBS list. Case Keenum had a record 19,217 yards with Houston from 2007-2011.

A year ago, the Irish threw 25 TD passes and 207.1 yards per game, 98th out of 131 FBS teams, while struggling with deep throws. Defenses adjusted by stacking the line of scrimmage to slow down Notre Dame's ground game.

Over the previous two years, Hartman threw for more than 300 yards per game, scored 89 total TDs and completed more passes of 20 yards or more than anyone else in the FBS.

The downside: He also finished among the top 10 in interceptions each of the past two seasons. But Freeman likes Hartman's gun-slinging confidence.