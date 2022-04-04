 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health Briefs

Sovah Health announced John Velyvis, MD. Has joined the medical staff offering orthopedic services for patients in Martinsville and Henry County and the surrounding region at Sovah Orthopedics and Sports Medicine – Martinsville.

Velyvis received his Doctor of Medicine from Columbia University College, completed his residency at Albany Medical College, completed his fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Harvard University.

His degree in biomedical engineering has helped him implement the latest technological advances into his surgical practice, allowing patients to recover faster with less pain, said a press release. As an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Velyvis specializes in hip and knee replacements, reconstructive surgery, sports medicine, knee and hip surgery, arthritis, arthroscopic surgery, and general orthopedics.

“We are excited to have Dr. Velyvis join our team of talented providers at Sovah Health,” said Spencer Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Sovah Health - Martinsville. “His orthopedic background and training will be an asset to our community and provide access to high-quality orthopedic care, right here close to home.”

Dr. John Velyvis

Velyvis

 Monique Holland
