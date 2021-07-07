Heaviest rainfall from Elsa expected east of Danville

DANVILLE — Tropical moisture heading to Southside Virginia could help to quench the drought situation, but a continued shift in forecast also may bring a threat of flooding.

After Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall early Wednesday in Florida, what’s left the system that briefly reached hurricane status twice is expected to move into Virginia by Thursday.

With up to 2 inches of rain possible, the National Weather Service has placed areas to the east of Martinsville and Henry County — including Danville and Pittsylvania County — under a flash flood watch for Thursday.

The remnants of Elsa could bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall in the piedmont area Thursday, the weather service reports. Low lying areas near creeks, streams and rivers — as well as locations with poor drainage — could “become inundated with floodwater,” forecasters warned.

Road closures also are possible with rising water.