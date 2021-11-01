Phillips is ‘fine young man’
To the Editor:
I have lived in the Iriswood District of Henry County for the past 48 years and I would like to endorse Eric Phillips to fill the seat to represent Iriswood District on the board of supervisors. He is an entrepreneur and successful business leader in our community.
I have gotten to know this fine young gentleman and have heard him say he will fight for a wage scale with increased pay to our sheriff’s department deputies and also for an increase in the budgets for our volunteer fire departments. The VFDs answer many calls across Henry County and they need funds so they can have the needed equipment to help us all be safe.
Also, Eric Phillips will make sure Henry County receives their fair share of federal funds to help bring dependable, affordable high-speed internet service to our rural communities in Henry County.
I would be proud to have Eric Phillips to represent Iriswood District.
Barbara Helmick
Axton
Dillard has proven success
To the Editor:
I endorse, support and wholeheartedly encourage all Iriswood District residents to vote for Garrett Dillard, on Nov. 2, for Iriswood District representative on Henry County board of supervisors.
Garrett has prepared himself academically and has gained extensive experience as an educator, high school coach and school administrator to do the job as supervisor. Additionally, he has shown his devotion to and care for the citizens of the Iriswood District by his effort in the Stop the Violence movement in the Sandy Level community. He has shown that he can work successfully with the Henry County police in curbing violence and drug-dealing within the county. As an educator, he will work tirelessly to ensure that the citizens of Henry County are well educated and trained to be better able to grow a more vibrant economy in the future.
Garrett’s vision for Henry County is to “Revision Henry County,” prepare it for the future and make it a government “of the people, by the people and for the people.” He returned to the Iriswood District of Henry County because he wanted to give back, and that he has and will continue to do as the next Iriswood District supervisor on the Henry County board of supervisors.
Curtis Millner Sr.
Martinsville