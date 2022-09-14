 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Help sought in shoplifting case

  • 0
shoplifting

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying these two people in connection with shoplifting at a store on Commonwealth Boulevard.

 Holly Kozelsky

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with the investigation of a shoplifting that occurred at 786 Commonwealth Blvd. Martinsville.

That is the address of the shopping center at the entrance to Walmart and Lowe's. From the security camera photos, it looks like it may be the ABC store.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the pictures is asked to contact Deputy N.E. Farley at (276) 638-8751 or nfarley@co.henry.va.us.

Information can also be provided through the Crimestoppers Program at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

"12 Angry Jurors" debuts

"12 Angry Jurors" debuts

Watch a show that features a panel of jurors from different backgrounds try to make the difficult decision of choosing whether or not an individual is guilty or not guilty.

Pauline Turner's recipes return to Martinsville

Pauline Turner's recipes return to Martinsville

If you remember the Williamsburg Cafeteria on Broad Street and eating meals prepared by Pauline Turner at the family business, you can now purchase a cookbook full of her recipes for a good cause.

The video wars of reversion

The video wars of reversion

The city of Martinsville and county of Henry’s debate on reversion has spilled over into social media in the form of videos taking aim at each other.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert