Help sought in shoplifting case

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with the investigation of a shoplifting that occurred at 786 Commonwealth Blvd. Martinsville.

That is the address of the shopping center at the entrance to Walmart and Lowe's. From the security camera photos, it looks like it may be the ABC store.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the pictures is asked to contact Deputy N.E. Farley at (276) 638-8751 or nfarley@co.henry.va.us.

Information can also be provided through the Crimestoppers Program at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.