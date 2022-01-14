Henry County Business Park gets $1 million development grant

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway is one of 11 projects across the state to receive grant money for site development from the Virginia Business Ready Site Program (VBRSP).

Northam announced a total of $7 million from the program administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Regionally, Henry County will get $1,036,250; Pittsylvania County will receive $1,312,400 for the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill; and Franklin County will get $1,017,870 for use in the development of the Summit View Business Park in Rocky Mount, a press release stated.

“Companies want to invest in the Commonwealth, and this program is critical to making it easier for businesses to do business here,” stated Governor Northam in the release. “Virginia has been named the best state in which to do business in for three years, and investments like these are part of the reason why.”

The VBRSP is discretionary and is used to enhance the state's infrastructure and promote its competitive business environment by first assessing a site and then helping to develop it in order to increase the pool of potential sites across Virginia. Any site approved for the program must have at least 100 contiguous, developable acres, the release said.

“The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program is a powerful economic development tool that gives localities the resources they need to assess and develop sites for economic development opportunities,” stated Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These projects across the Commonwealth will strengthen Virginia’s business portfolio and our overall competitiveness.”

Grants are considered on a competitive basis and made at the discretion of the VBRSP Project Review Committee and the Funding Approval Committee. The most recent round of program funding was highly competitive, with 25 applications from communities across Virginia totaling more than $50 million in cumulative funding requests, the release stated.

Other recipients of this year's grants include the Botetourt Center at Greenfield in Botetourt County, the Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center in Greensville County, the Shannon Hill Regional Business Park in Louisa County, the Project Intersection in the City of Norton, the Heartland Innovative Technology Park in Prince Edward County, the New River Valley Commerce Park in Pulaski County, the Wood Haven Technology Park in Roanoke County and the Staunton Crossing in the City of Staunton.