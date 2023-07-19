A charge of first-degree murder was among 130 indictments handed down by a Henry County Circuit Court Grand Jury against 55 people on Monday.

In addition to murder, Jahari Keontae Pritchett, 22, of Martinsville, was also indicted for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Deshawn Marquis Ross, 22, of Bassett at Northview Garden Apartments on Feb. 14.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., the 911 Communications Center received a call from someone who stated there was a person with a gunshot would at Northview Garden Apartments, 755 Stultz Road in Martinsville. When deputies arrived, they found Ross inside the apartment complex with a gunshot injury. Ross died at the scene, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

Investigators said they determined Ross and Pritchett had argued, Pritchett produced a firearm, shot Ross and then fled the scene.

Pritchett was taken into custody at 6:45 a.m. the following day in Axton without incident, the release stated.

In this term, 72 indictments were certified and 58 were direct.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

■ Bradley Ryan Adkins, 23, on or about Sept. 7: Possess child pornography, 10 counts of possess child pornography—2nd or subsequent offense.

■ Paul Kurtis Alvez Jr., 21, on or about April 23: Intentional destruction of property, possess marijuana with intent to distribute.

■ Michael Tyler Arrington, 23, on or about Jan. 26: Strangulation, assault and batter of a family or household member—3rd offense.

■ Jessica Nichole Barrett, 35, on or about Dec. 27: Felony hit and run.

■ Clinton Dale Blankenship, 29, on or about May 9: Robbery by threat.

■ Michael David Blevins, 47, on or about March 11: Two counts of forge a public record.

■ David Scott Bonhams, 43, on or about July 5, 2022: Break and enter dwelling in the nighttime with intent to commit larceny.

■ Deonandre Hamlett Bradley, 26, on or about Feb. 22: Obstruction of justice.

■ Robbie Alan Brown, 48, on or about Sept. 1: False statement to a firearms dealer, attempt to possess firearm by a felon.

■ Calvin Edward Cabiness, 46, on or about April 4: Possess firearm by a violent felon, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

■ Earl Scott Cabiness Jr., 49, on or about Feb. 2: Possess methamphetamine.

■ Ross MacNeil Kinder Coleman, 43, on or about March 22: Elude police with a speed of more than 20 mph over limit, possess ammunition by a felon.

■ Delano Donte Cook, 29, on or about April 10: Possess firearm by a violent felon, two counts of possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, larceny of a firearm.

■ Brenton Harvey Cooper, 44, on or about May 19: Construction fraud.

■ Tanner James Crowder, 20, on or about March 31: Unlawfully shoot at or within an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm causing serious bodily injury.

■ Bobby Lee Dehart, 60, between May 1, 2020 and May 2, 2021: Two counts of aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration, forcible sodomy of a victim 13 years of age or older.

■ Bobbie Eugene Dillard, 67, on or about Sept. 26: False statement to a firearms dealer.

■ Gerald Eugene France, 53, on or about Aug. 2, 2021: Possess firearm by a violent felon, malicious wounding of a family or household member.

■ Jason Bradley Hammock, 44, on or about March 28: Two counts of assault and battery—3rd or subsequent offense; between April 6 and April 30: Six count of violation of a protective order; on or about June 5: Obstruction of justice.

■ William Raymond Handy, 48, on or about April 24: Two counts of felony fail to appear.

■ Eric Lee Hawkins Jr., 32, on or about Nov. 2: Possess heroin, felony fail to appear, possess fentanyl.

■ Derek Scott Helton, 38, on or about Dec. 6: Possess firearm by a violent felon; between Jan 1, 2019 and May 12, 2021: Two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old, two counts of indecent liberties by a parent of a child less than 15 years old.

■ Elizabeth Joanne Helton, 29, between Jan. 1, 2019 and May 12, 2021: Aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old, indecent liberties by a parent of a child less than 15 years old.

■ Christopher Lee Hess, 34, on or about March 13: Possess methamphetamine.

■ Tesila Jane Hodges, 28, on or about April 27: Embezzlement; on or about May 2: Embezzlement; on or about May 4: Embezzlement.

■ Michael LaJuan Holmes, 47, on or about April 2: Assault and batter law enforcement officer, carry concealed weapon, possess firearm by a felon, possess firearm while subject to protective order.

■ Aaron Deon Johnson, 35, on or about March 28: Grand larceny.

■ Essence Kelvon Jones, 30, on or about May 10: Assault and batter a law enforcement officer.

■ Jeffrey Reeves Joyce Jr., 41, on or about April 18: Utter forged bank note.

■ Joshua Wayne Justice, 34, on or about May 9: Robbery by threat.

■ Jessee Lee Koning, 40, between May 1, 2016 and May 1, 2019: Two counts of rape of a child less than 13 years old, aggravated sexual battery.

■ Onesimo Reyes Lagunes, 46, on or about Feb. 19: Threaten to bomb, burn, damage, or destroy structure.

■ Ronald Wayne McGugan Jr., on or about Jan. 24: Break and enter building with intent to commit larceny, petit larceny, enter property with intent to interfere.

■ Jesse Ray Mullins, 29, on or about March 6: Assault and batter law enforcement officer.

■ Dylan Ray Nutter, 22, on or about Dec. 19: Possess child pornography, five counts of possess child pornography—2nd or subsequent offense.

■ Curtis Andrew Orange, 35, between Jan 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2017: Sexual battery; on or about July 4, 2017: Aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old.

■ Shanya Ann Parkinson, 26, on or about May 31: Utter forged bank note.

■ Jahari Keontae Pritchett, 22, on or about Feb. 14: 1st degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possess firearm by a felon.

■ John Adam Richardson, 37, on or about April 25: Assault and batter law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice.

■ Benjamin Marshall Riddle Jr., 41, on or about Dec. 12: Malicious wounding of a family member, assault and battery—3rd or subsequent offense.

■ Cody Lee Risaliti, 20, on or about July 21: Grand larceny.

■ Bryan Lee Robertson, 39, on or about April 28: Possess fentanyl, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

■ Lakeven Devon Ross, 39, on or about Dec. 23: Unlawfully shoot at or within an occupied dwelling.

■ Jessie DeWayne Sharp Jr., on or about March 4: False statement to a firearms dealer.

■ Jassmyn Nichole Shelton, 25, on or about Nov. 9: Aggravated malicious wounding.

■ James Daniel Smith, 31, on or about March 8: Grand larceny, break and enter building in the nighttime with intent to commit larceny.

■ Justin Lee Sowder, 34, on or about Feb. 27: Elude police with a speed of more than 20 mph over limit, reckless driving.

■ Levin Reeve Stokes, 25, on or about Dec. 11: Elude police with a speed of more than 20 mph over limit.

■ Elizabeth Ashley Stoneman, 36, on or about March 17: Assault and batter a law enforcement officer.

■ Cory Tionne Summers, 39, on or about March 22, 2022: Elude police with a speed of more than 20 mph over limit.

■ Ernest Leroy Valentine Jr., 46, on or about March 2: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

■ Jerome Keith Wade, 30, on or about Feb. 14: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

■ Robert Steven Walker, 66, between Sept. 7 and Sept 12: Computer solicitation of a child, nine counts of computer solicitation of a child—2nd or subsequent offense.

■ Ashley Nicole Witcher, 34, on or about Jan 6, 2022: Robbery, abduction, malicious wounding.

■ Ashley Nicole Wyatt, 36, on or about Feb. 6: Possess fentanyl, possess methamphetamine.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.