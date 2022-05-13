Henry County property transfers: First 10 days of April

Following is a list of properties conveyed in Henry County during the first 10 days of April.

From Willie M. Morris to Jonathan A. Scales of Martinsville: 2.832 acres on east side of SR 692

From Robert Gary Armbrister to David W. Stafford of Martinsville: lot on north side of Turner Ashby Road, $295,000

From Elizabeth J. Gibbs to Paul L. Coleman III of Collinsville: 0.247 acres on N side of Ikenberry Drive, Collinsville Dist., $225,000,

From James Calvin Durham, devisee, to Mohammad Elmahmoud of Ridgeway: lot in Ridgeway Dist., $12,500

From Jerry W. Sawyers to Vindhya Nukala of Martinsville: 0.7554 acre in Henry County, $430,000

From Lillie F. Snead to Donald R. Trent II of Bassett: 1.729 acres on SE side of Pocahontas Trail, Bassett, $216,456

From Bobby C. Taylor to David J. Gautsch of Rocky Mount: 1.513 acres, $229,900

From Constance A. Shelton to Theodore Nelson Thomas: 1.444 acres on W side of Horsepasture-Price Road, $210,000

From Ricky Payton Wallace to James M. Bledso Jr. of Bassett: W margin off SR 671, $50,000

From Commonwealth of Virginia to DLH Rentals LLC of Martinsville: 0.051 acre, $2,374

From Robin Brown to Sydney Penn: lot 17 Rich Acres, $125,000

From Ronald R. Chaney to Mark A. Chaney of Axton: Tract on SE side of SR 644

From Bradley Daniells to Joseph A. Craddock of Pittsville: 3.15 acres

From Judy F. Hylton to Sandra Hylton Prillaman of Bassett: lots in Blackberry Dist.

From Michael Dean Reeves, sole heir, to Ricky Dean Upchurch: lot on S side of Riverside Drive and S side of Smith River, Blackberry Dist., $12,000

From Atlantic Trustee Services to HFT Legacy LLC of Greensboro: 790 Southland Drive, $23,000

From Gerald Lee Epling to Judith Marshall Epling of Ridgeway: seven parcels

From Raymond B. Garrett to Andrew C. Palmer of Collinsville: 0.263 acre on S side of Fairystone Park Hwy, Blackberry Dist.: $42,000

From Charlotte E. Kenney to Jack L. Foor of Axton: lots on SW side of Halifax Drive, Collinsville Dist., $10,000

From Toby Deal to Bobby C. Taylor of Bassett: three lots on Edgewood Drive, Reed Creek Dist., $44,000

From Woodie Laymond Ferguson Jr. to Matthew Thomas Lane of Spencer: two lots in Horsepasture Dist., $199,900

From Heather C. Dudley to Anita D. Hicks of Martinsville: 16.099 acres on SR 683, Horsepasture

From Christine D. Kellam to Tameyia Kellam Womack of Martinsville: lot on W side of 659

From Christine D. Kellam to Dawna Kellam Bynum: 21.22 acres on E side Mulberry Creek

From Glenford E. Sigmon to George T. Conley of Rocky Mount: lots in Blackberry Dist., $20,000

From Candace S. Chitwood to Neal L. Morris: lot on SW side of Sedgefield Drive and well lot, Ridgeway Dist: $45,000

From Douglas Gravely to Lakesha A. Dodson of Martinsville: lots on N side of Rte 978, Horsepasture Dist., $125,000

From Equity Trustees LLC to Homes by Amy LLC of Axton: lot on W side of Hwy 220, Ridgeway Dist.: $106,000

From John Almarine Hulsey to Daniel W. Hulsey: tract in Horsepasture Dist.

From Kathleen T. McDaniel to Dudley A. Dawson of Roxboro, N.C.: lots in Ridgeway Dist., $17,500; and lot in Ridgeway Dist., $117,600

From Charles Randall Akers to Robert Allen King of Martinsville: lots in Reed Creek Dist., $95,000

From Christina Nicole Porter to Joshua Alan Lockard: 5.676 acres on NW side of SR 1406, Blackberry Dist., $161,000

From Norman M. Cassada Jr. to Vicki C. Crosby of Axton: 20.225 acres on SE side of Windy Ridge Road, Reed Creek Dist.

From Equity Trustees LLC to Frank W. Hodges of Martinsville: lot 15 on S side of Daniels Creek Road, Martinsville Dist., $38,000

From Whitt-land LLC to Benjamin Davis of Bassett: 17.414 acres and 6.4 acres, $37,000

From Rita Cart Ward to Paul Omiyo of Spencer: 1.10 acres on S side of SR 58, Horsepasture Dist., $155,000

From Jessica A. Martin to Tevin L. Draper Sr.: lot on S side of Rockford Road, Martinsville Dist., $175,000

From Equity Trustees LLC to Frank W. Hodges of Martinsville: lot on S side of Daniels Creek Road, Martinsville Dist., $38,000

From Janet F. Scott to Miranda Jane Simms of Bassett: lot on S side of Smith River, Blackberry Dist.

From Russell S. Merson Jr. to Orr Properties LLC of Richmond: 3 acres on NE side of SR 741, Iriswood Dist., $165,000

From David O. Reynolds to Haylee A. Barker of Axton: 2.23 acres, Iriswood Dist., $13,500

