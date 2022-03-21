Henry County Public Schools budget, with raises for staff and teachers, approved

The Henry County School Board convened Thursday night in the Summerlin Meeting Room for a special meeting with only one item on the agenda: the approval of the new budget. The meeting lasted 12 minutes and the budget was approved as presented with no changes.

David Scott presented an abbreviated version of budget presentation again, and the board voted unanimously to approve it, with Frances Zehr and Cherie Whitlow absent.

With an infusion of over $32 million in pandemic funds and a healthy increase in state funding, the budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 includes a requested increase of $947,842 in local funding for the Henry County Public School System.

Included in the budget, additional funding would provide for a 6% increase in pay for teachers, a 5-10% increase for bus drivers and aides and a 7% increase for administrators.

Strayer reported at the Feb. 22 Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting that the pandemic funding could not be used to sustain salaries and would be used “to complete projects that might not have been completed for decades and be used to purchase items or services never purchased or greatly increased due to the pandemic.”

Pointing to a national teacher shortage, Strayer told the Board that on any given day, Henry County Public Schools operated with an additional need of 50 employees.

Although the graduation rate has improved, Henry County still lags behind the state average, but all Henry County schools remain accredited with the state.

Among other statistics shared in Strayer’s presentation to the Board: 7,063 students attend 15 schools and programs in Henry County staffed with 1,186 employees. Over one million miles are logged each year by Henry County Public School buses and the system serves over 1.3 million meals in a school year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.