Henry, Patrick County High Schools lay out fan restrictions for upcoming football and volleyball seasons

High school football is on the cusp of playing a season.
In February.
It’s been 15 months since high school athletes have stepped on the gridiron for an actual game. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging across the country, the only way teams could meet was for offseason workouts that consisted mainly of weightlifting and conditioning, with social distancing guidelines in place.
But, now that teams are playing real games, don’t expect them to look anything like the Friday night lights we’ve all become accustomed to seeing. Safety is still a priority, especially when it comes to combating COVID-19.
This week, officials from Henry and Patrick County schools laid out how home games for football and volleyball, also set to play a spring schedule, will look.
High school football games at Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools will begin on Saturday, February 27, with both teams playing separate home games. The Warriors will take on William Byrd, and the Bengals will take on Carroll County. Both games will kick off at 1 p.m.
In a letter signed by HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer and sent to all families and staff in the school system, Strayer said varsity football games will allow for all football players and cheerleaders to receive two passes to share with two guest who may attend the game.
Each high schools’ bands will also attend and play at the event, however the school system cannot offer a set number of passes for band members to share with guests at this time.
The guidelines adhere to guidance by Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia High School League. Based on guidance provided from the VHSL earlier this week, the school district determined they would be able to accommodate bands and cheerleaders as event spectators.
“The band director will share an attendance allocation with band members and their guests for each home event,” the letter read. “Additional details will be shared with band members later this week.
“Like many of you, we were disheartened to hear that cheerleaders and band members are not counted as participants in football competitions. We firmly believe that these student-athletes are valuable contributors to these competitions and have had frequent dialogue with VHSL to determine ways we can adhere to the safety guidelines while also accommodating all of our student-athletes.”
Up to 250 spectators can attend outdoor events, per the Governor’s updated Executive Order 72, a protocol that will go into place on Monday and run through at least the end of the month, “at which time an updated Executive Order will be issued,” the letter read.
The letter added: “Please know that if the guidance changes and cheerleaders and band members are not permitted at subsequent events, HCPS will develop plans to have stand-alone events so that these students and their guests have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills as well.
“Likewise, if guidance changes to permit additional spectators or to change cheerleader and band member status to participants in the events, passes for additional spectators will be distributed to student-athletes for sharing with their guests.”
Concessions will not be available at HCPS football games.
Additional spectators will not be admitted to HCPS football stadiums at this time, and all attendees, including children under the age of five, must present the student-obtained pass to enter the home stadium. Away spectators will not be allowed at this time.
The letter added that all spectators will be required to wear a face covering over their mouths and noses at all times, must maintain six feet of social distancing from people who are not family members, and are asked to avoid attending if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID19 or other illnesses.
HCPS will broadcast select football games live on local cable television stations BTW21 and Star News, and on the stations’ Facebook pages. All BHS football games will also be available for viewing on the Bassett High School Sports YouTube page.
Patrick County High School will be allowing both home and visitor fans, according to an email from PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris to the Bulletin Friday afternoon.
The school will have stipulations on who will be allowed in to games, with parents of players allowed first. The Cougars cheerleaders and small pep band will be allowed as well.
“We are still working out the details of how many visitor fans we will be allowing,” Harris said via email. “As of right now based on the governors orders we can only allow 250 spectators total.”
Patrick County will start the football season on the road at G.W.-Danville on March 5. The Cougars will play their first home game on March 12 against Magna Vista.
Martinsville High School will not be playing a high school football season at this time. Martinsville City Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley said in a school board meeting last week the school will not allow any sports teams to begin practicing or working out until students are no long doing full-time virtual learning. The school does not have a set date for when high school students will return to the classroom at this time.
Under the current guidelines, HCPS volleyball teams, which will begin playing games on March 2, will also allow for players to receive two passes to volleyball games to share with two guests who may attend.
HCPS volleyball games will be broadcast live on the Bassett High School Sports YouTube page and the Magna Vista Sports Channel on YouTube.
The only other high school sports to have competed so far this school year were winter sports. In Henry County, all winter sports had their regular seasons canceled, though basketball, swimming, and indoor track athletes were allowed to compete in the postseason. Patrick County also had their winter seasons delayed, though the basketball teams did get about four regular season games in.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com