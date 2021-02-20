Henry, Patrick County High Schools lay out fan restrictions for upcoming football and volleyball seasons

Each high schools’ bands will also attend and play at the event, however the school system cannot offer a set number of passes for band members to share with guests at this time.

The guidelines adhere to guidance by Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia High School League. Based on guidance provided from the VHSL earlier this week, the school district determined they would be able to accommodate bands and cheerleaders as event spectators.

“The band director will share an attendance allocation with band members and their guests for each home event,” the letter read. “Additional details will be shared with band members later this week.

“Like many of you, we were disheartened to hear that cheerleaders and band members are not counted as participants in football competitions. We firmly believe that these student-athletes are valuable contributors to these competitions and have had frequent dialogue with VHSL to determine ways we can adhere to the safety guidelines while also accommodating all of our student-athletes.”

Up to 250 spectators can attend outdoor events, per the Governor’s updated Executive Order 72, a protocol that will go into place on Monday and run through at least the end of the month, “at which time an updated Executive Order will be issued,” the letter read.