High School Boys Basketball: Shooting, play in paint helps Bassett to rivalry win over Magna Vista

Twice in the third quarter of Friday’s game at Bassett High School, Bengals senior Jacob Gilbert went up for a layup, grabbed his own rebound, and put it back up for a basket.

Second chance points and playing big in the paint were two of several areas Bassett dominated in an 84-63 win over Magna Vista.

Bassett’s big men—6-foot-4-inch Gilbert, 6’3 Isaiah Perkins, 6’1 Salvador Coca-Lobo, and 6’5 Ja’Ricous Hairston combined for 30 points in the paint. Coca-Lobo finished the night with 13 points, including a 3-pointer, and Gilbert and Perkins had 12 each. Perkins added two 3s.

“Just me, Jay (Hairston), Salvador, Perk (Isaiah), we’ve got some size, and after last game at Floyd we had struggled on the boards so it was a big emphasis coming into this game,” Gilbert said.

“That’s the goal every night is to pound the backboard, rebound the basketball, and then push the tempo,” said Bassett coach Mark Hughes. “If you rebound the basketball I think you can be successful every night.”

When the Bengals weren’t making easy buckets in the paint, they were knocking down 3-pointers with ease. Bassett had nine 3s as a team, five of which came from Landon Harbour.

Harbour and Bengals guard Elijah Stokes each had a game-high 21 points.

The Bengals came out of the gate to take a 9-2 lead, and eventually grew that lead to 24-13 at the end of the opening quarter.

“We just had to have a lot of energy,” Stokes said. “The past few games we came out kind of dead and other teams took advantage of that. So this game we came out with more energy than the other team and we finally were able to complete a full half and compete the whole second half to take home the win.”

“The plan was really to box out and make sure we got a lot of rebounds. We had struggled with that last week,” Harbour said. “It’s really big. We were really excited for this game and it felt good.”

The slow start was the second in a row for Magna Vista. The Warriors were coming off of a 76-48 loss to Franklin County on Wednesday.

“Terrible start again in back-to-back games,” said Warriors coach Patrick Mills. “I’ve got to find a way to get us to come out of the gates quicker. You can’t spot good teams a lead. We battled back there in the second half. They (Bassett) made shots, and hats off to them. I think some of it was our defense was terrible, but they still made shots.”

Bassett led 40-28 at the half, and then started the third on an 11-0 run. The Warriors didn’t score for more than two minutes at the start of the quarter.

Magna Vista had four players finish with double-digit points: Javin Hairston led the way with 15 points, Tra-Quan Hairston added 14, Christian Millner had 11, and Jaken Ford had 10.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Warriors (1-4, 0-1), who return with three games next week. They’ll travel to Chatham High School for a non-district game on Monday, and return home on Tuesday and Friday for Piedmont District games against G.W.-Danville and Tunstall.

Getting a good start and playing strong for a full 32 minutes is the focus going forward, Mills said.

“Play for each other, lose some selfishness, and attitude. Become ‘we’ and not just ‘me.’ That’s the focus right now,” Mills said. “There’s some talent there, but if you don’t play together as five you’re not going to beat anybody.

“Tough loss, but it’s one district game. We’ve got three more next week and two more the following week, so we’ve got to look to Monday.”

Friday’s win was the first of the season for the Bengals, and the first for Hughes as the Bassett coach.

Bassett (1-2, 1-0), will also play three games next week. They’ll next travel to Tunstall on Tuesday, return home for a non-district game against Franklin County on Thursday, and go back on the road on Friday to take on Patrick County.

Hughes and his players are hopeful they can carry the momentum of Friday’s win into the rest of Piedmont District play.

“It kind of just shows us what we are capable of and what we can do,” Stokes said. “Knowing we have people who can knock down 3s, get to the basket, people that can just post up and get a bucket at any time, it’s just great momentum.”

“It just shows us we can win when we decide to ball as a team and come together, and it shows we can win big time,” Ja’Ricous Hairston said.

“The plan going into tonight was to compete every night,” Hughes said. “We wanted to make sure that our guys play at a high level, and they played at a high level tonight. What we do in practice showed tonight, and I’m excited for that.

“I’m excited for the guys. I know how special this is for them. They put the work in in practice and it shows.”

Bassett 84, Magna Vista 63

MVHS 13 – 15 – 14 – 21 —- 63

BHS 24 – 16 – 24 – 20 —- 84

MVHS: S. Moore 2; T. Hairston 14; B. Kidd 1; J. Ford 10; L. Hall 4; J. Hairston 15; E. Stockton 8; C. Millner 11

BHS: O. Shareef 1; S. Coca-Lobo 13; L. Harbour 21; E. Stokes 21; J. Gilbert 12; I. Perkins 12; J. Hairston 2

3-point FG: Magna Vista 5 (J. Ford 3, L. Hall 1, C. Millner 1); Bassett 9 (L. Harbour 5, I. Perkins 2, S. Coca-Lobo 1, E. Stokes 1)