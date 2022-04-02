High School Boys Soccer: Big second half helps Magna Vista defeat Martinsville

Friday was a tale of two halves for the Magna Vista and Martinsville boys soccer teams.

The first half was a defensive gem on both sides, with goalies making crucial saves and both squads finding it hard to put one in the back of the net.

The second half was all Magna Vista as the Warriors pulled away for a 4-1 victory over the Bulldogs.

The two teams were scoreless for the first 34 minutes of play until Martinsville struck first with a header by Andy Garcia that went into the top corner of the goal.

The goal was a punch to the Warriors, but not a knockout. It took Magna Vista exactly one minute to get the score back when Eduardo Perez-Sandoval had a strike that no goalie could have stopped, evening the score with 5:20 left on the clock in the first half.

“They got hit in the mouth and they had to respond,” Athey said of his team’s response to Martinsville’s goal.

The two teams took the tie into the half, and stayed tied for the first 16 minutes of the second before DaiZhawn Giggetts gave Magna Vista a lead they wouldn’t give up on a one-on-one goal inside the box that got past Martinsville keeper Ludwin Lopez-Chavez.

Gustavo Vera-Carrillo extended the Warriors lead eight minutes later, and eight minutes after that Brandon Hall finished the scoring for the night, giving Magna Vista four goals by four different players.

“We came out very sloppy tonight for whatever reason,” Athey said. “Credit to Martinsville, they played very hard, they played well. We just need to make sure that we take care of ourselves, play a little bit better. We came out very sloppy and we almost paid a price for it, but we fought back in the second half and played much better the second half.”

Warriors junior Nik Bokman finished the night with two assists. Jaxon Britton and Ian Betton added one assist each.

Lopez-Chavez had nine saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

Martinsville coach Patrick Sullivan said his team just ran out of gas in the second half.

“I thought we played well. We’ve had a really good week of practice,” Sullivan said. “We played our butts off, just the last 15 minutes or so got us because of our numbers. But we did, we played our butts off. I’m proud of my guys.”

Graduated members of the Magna Vista 2021 boys soccer team were on hand at Friday’s game at Smith River Sports Complex for the Warriors to receive their Region 3D championship trophy from last spring. It was the first boys soccer region title in school history.

With the win, Magna Vista improves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Piedmont District this season.

“They’re a great group of guys. They work really hard, they like each other, and they play well together,” Athey said of his team. “When we got down you could just tell they had a little different mindset after that. They knew we had been playing sloppy, they know they can play better, and we just have to play better. We have to play the same way every match.”

Martinsville, playing for the first time since 2019 after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is still looking for its first win this season. The Bulldogs (0-4, 0-2) have three losses by one goal.

Sullivan, who is in his first year as head coach of the Bulldogs, said he would like to see improvements in his team’s touches, but he sees his squad is right there with every team they’ve played so far.

“We’ve got a drive to get better,” Sullivan said. “We work our tails off in practice… I keep telling everybody we’re right at the tip of the mountain to send us over, we’ve just got to do something to send us over, but we’ll get there. We’ve just got a lot of making up to do. I hate to blame the two year absence, but we’re playing catchup to an extent. But that’s the way it is. We’ll get there.

“Overall I keep telling the guys, ‘Win this for you. You deserve to win this game.’ And once we get them all to buy-in I think we’ll be fine.”

Martinsville will go back on the road on Tuesday to South Boston to take on Halifax County High School at 6 p.m.

Magna Vista will travel to Roanoke on Monday to take on Northside in a non-district game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

