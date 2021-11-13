High School Football: Bassett gets full program win over Magna Vista in region playoffs

When Brandon Johnson took over as the head coach of the Bassett High School football team in February of 2017, he and his staff envisioned building a program like the one that is currently 9-2 this season.
On Sunday, just six days before Bassett was to host a first round playoff game for the first time in 14 years, Johnson got a call that his senior running back Simeon Walker-Muse would miss the next game with an injury. Walker-Muse has already broken schools record this year and rushed for more than 1,700 yards and 26 touchdowns in the regular season.
“When I got the phone call I had to get on my knees and say a quick prayer because you lose somebody like Simeon and you’re like, ‘What? Going into a game like this?” Johnson said following Friday’s game.
But Johnson had confidence in his program and his other players, and they proved why that confidence was warranted in a 49-13 win over Magna Vista Friday to advance to the region semifinals.
Four different Bengals had at least 100 yards of offense. Senior Tyheim Cline finished with 92 yards rushing on 11 carries, and added a 14-yard touchdown catch. Cline had a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 early.
Fellow senior Elijah Stokes had a 29-yard TD catch, and ran in a 44-yard score for the final touchdown of the night late in the fourth. Stokes had a team-high 112 receiving yards on four catches.
Bengals sophomore Donald Patterson, who came up from the J.V. team and was making just his second varsity appearance this season, had five carries for 101 yards, including an 83-yard run in the final seconds of the game.
Junior quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston had five total touchdowns, including rushing scores of one and six yards, and three passing TDs. Hairston was 8-for-12 passing for 186 yards.
“We’ve been working on it all week,” Cline said. “We put in new plays. We just knew our team could finish. Even with one down we had me and then Donald behind. We’ve got backups on backups who are all good.”
“Ty Cline would start anywhere else in the district in my opinion at running back. He’s that good. And we knew what Elijah brings to the table, we know what Ja’Ricous brings to the table,” Johnson said. “We’re a good football team. Our JV team went undefeated in the district. We’ve got some good talent coming up.
“This program is starting to be that. That’s a program… This was our plans. These guys that are seniors for us right now, they’ve been doing it in the weight room and in the summer for four or five years. The hard work is starting to come together.”
Jamari Johnson added two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals.
Friday was the first time Bassett won a home football game since 2007.
“It’s big for our program to get a win here on our home field,” Johnson said. “And to get it against a program like Magna Vista. I can’t say anything but good things about their program and their kids, and especially their coaching staff because I know how hard they work there.”
Friday was also the second time in Johnson’s tenure the team faced their biggest rivals in the postseason. Magna Vista got the better of the Bengals in 2019, a year when “They were probably in a better place than we were,” Johnson said.
In this second matchup against the Warriors this fall – the Bengals got the better of Magna Vista in a regular season game on October 1, also by a score of 49-13 – Johnson said his message to his team all week was about staying focused and not thinking about the last time the faced their rivals.
“Our kids do a great job of focusing,” he said. “Tonight we hit the deep balls, we got the blocks, we made the plays on defense… That’s just the mentality of this team right now. I’m super excited for them.”
“It felt amazing. Our whole team stepped up,” Cline said. “We knew what we had to do. We had to beat a team that we knew we were better than and we stepped up. It felt good.”
Bassett only failed to score on three of their 10 possessions. They punted just once in the first quarter, had a turnover on downs in the fourth, and took a knee to run out the clock on the final play of the game.
The Bengals' defense held Magna Vista to just 71 yards rushing. Cline had an interception in the third and quarterback sack in the fourth.
Bassett, the No. 3 seed in Region 3D, will travel to Abingdon High School on Friday for the region semifinals. The Falcons (10-1), the No. 2 seed in Region 3D, defeated No. 6 Northside on Friday, 28-14.
“I can’t wait,” Cline said. “We’re going to go to practice and go to work and go to the next round.”
“They’re very physical, very strong,” Johnson said of the Falcons. “Different from what we see, and I think we're different from what they see, so it’s going to be an interesting matchup. I can’t wait.”
