High School Football: Bassett gets full program win over Magna Vista in region playoffs

“It’s big for our program to get a win here on our home field,” Johnson said. “And to get it against a program like Magna Vista. I can’t say anything but good things about their program and their kids, and especially their coaching staff because I know how hard they work there.”

Friday was also the second time in Johnson’s tenure the team faced their biggest rivals in the postseason. Magna Vista got the better of the Bengals in 2019, a year when “They were probably in a better place than we were,” Johnson said.

In this second matchup against the Warriors this fall – the Bengals got the better of Magna Vista in a regular season game on October 1, also by a score of 49-13 – Johnson said his message to his team all week was about staying focused and not thinking about the last time the faced their rivals.

“Our kids do a great job of focusing,” he said. “Tonight we hit the deep balls, we got the blocks, we made the plays on defense… That’s just the mentality of this team right now. I’m super excited for them.”

“It felt amazing. Our whole team stepped up,” Cline said. “We knew what we had to do. We had to beat a team that we knew we were better than and we stepped up. It felt good.”