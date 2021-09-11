High School Football: Big night for Bassett's Walker-Muse, defense in shutout win over Dan River

RINGGOLD - Bassett Bengals head coach Brandon Johnson rounded up his team for a post-game talk near the endzone following their performance Friday against the Dan River Wildcats.

In his speech, Johnson commended his team’s grit and heart displayed on the field. To wrap-up his postgame remarks, Johnson held a sledgehammer as he addressed his team, which represents the Bengal’s player of game.

For Johnson, he said that it’ll be hard to pick a sledgehammer recipient on Monday after what his team did on the gridiron, and rightfully so.

Bassett (2-1) came into Dan River (0-3) looking to add win number two to their column, and they did so in blowout fashion, slashing the Wildcats 56-0 in Ringgold.

Without looking too far, Bengals senior running back Simeon Walker-Muse would be an easy candidate as Bassett’s standout of the game. After all, he did account for three of the team’s touchdowns, one of them being a 76-yard run to put Bassett up 42-0 to begin the second half.

Walker-Muse ended his night with 19 carries for 192 rushing yards.