High School Football: Big night for Bassett's Walker-Muse, defense in shutout win over Dan River

RINGGOLD - Bassett Bengals head coach Brandon Johnson rounded up his team for a post-game talk near the endzone following their performance Friday against the Dan River Wildcats.
In his speech, Johnson commended his team’s grit and heart displayed on the field. To wrap-up his postgame remarks, Johnson held a sledgehammer as he addressed his team, which represents the Bengal’s player of game.
For Johnson, he said that it’ll be hard to pick a sledgehammer recipient on Monday after what his team did on the gridiron, and rightfully so.
Bassett (2-1) came into Dan River (0-3) looking to add win number two to their column, and they did so in blowout fashion, slashing the Wildcats 56-0 in Ringgold.
Without looking too far, Bengals senior running back Simeon Walker-Muse would be an easy candidate as Bassett’s standout of the game. After all, he did account for three of the team’s touchdowns, one of them being a 76-yard run to put Bassett up 42-0 to begin the second half.
Walker-Muse ended his night with 19 carries for 192 rushing yards.
“Simeon Walker-Muse, that’s his name and you’re going to hear it,” Johnson said of the senior's performance on the ground. “He rushed for 171 [yards] against 6A Franklin County. He rushed for 161 [yards] against LCA (Lynchburg Christian Academy), which is the number one team in 3A football, and then tonight he had another 100-plus. He's a great back. He is a senior for us and has been doing it in the backfield for us for three years now. He is someone we can rely on.”
Walker-Muse's run game success wouldn’t have been made possible without those in the trenches creating open gaps for him to rush through, big or small.
“He doesn’t do that without the guy's up front,” Johnson said. “Grant Harrison, our offensive line coach, does a wonderful job with those guys. We are undersized in a lot of positions, but we don’t give up.”
“I love my line,” Walker-Muse said of his performance. “They make some crazy blocks and I don’t know how I'm getting in those holes.”
Walker-Muse's first touchdown of the game came on 2nd-and-20 on the Dan River 20-yard line. He was able to fend off a couple of Wildcats to widen the team's gap to 14-0 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The senior put Bassett up 35-0 on a five-yard rushing touchdown with 40 seconds remaining in the first half.
Bassett’s passing game proved to just be as impressive. Bengals junior quarterback Elijah Stokes made the best of the opportunities presented to him, going 7-for-8 for 141 passing yards with two touchdowns. Stoke’s first score was on a 66-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wideout Branson Leduc-Mattox in the second quarter to give Bassett a 28-0 lead. The other TD was from 16 yards out with seven minutes left in the game.
Though Stokes showed off his skills and ability like a seasoned veteran, the fact that he is not the regular starter at quarterback would be a surprise to many. Stokes is filling in for quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston, who Johnson said the team is resting because he's dealing with "a nagging injury... nothing serious."
“He has not started a game (at QB) since JV,” Johnson said of Stokes. "If you didn’t know any better, you would have thought that’s our offense.”
The Bengals defense proved their worth and kept the Wildcats running game in check throughout the night. Two Wildcats running backs ended up with a negative 11 yards and two other Dan River running backs posted only 27 positive yards total. Tiden Garland was responsible for 26 of those yards.
Bassett’s defense also helped extended their lead to start off the second quarter. Dan River set up shop on their own 3-yard line when the Wildcats quarterback was sacked and fumbled the ball in the endzone. Bengals senior Colby Hairfield pounced on the ball in the endzone and secured it for the defensive touchdown to pull away with a 21-0 lead.
A shutout can be good for any team. But when you shutout a team in a historical fashion, it provides a further meaning.
“This is year five for me at Bassett, and we’ve never shut a team out,” Johnson said. “And we had some real good defenses. Last week, we gave up almost 400 yards rushing. Week before, we gave up a lot of yards on defense. I challenge my guys to continue to grind and to eliminate mental mistakes, and we did that tonight and they saw how good they can be.”
Johnson said it’s the next man up mentality that has kept his players motivated on both offense and defense.
The Wildcats also struggled tremendously when it came to passing. Dan River played two quarterbacks. Between the two, they went 7-for-19 with two interceptions and 57 total passing yards.
Bassett will look to add another win when they return home to play William Byrd next Friday. Dan River will look for their first win of season against Martinsville in a non-district matchup Friday in Ringgold. Both games are at 7 p.m.