High School Football: Bulldogs advance, Cougars fall in Region 2C playoffs

For the first time in four years, Friday night the Martinsville High School football team played a playoff game.
And for the first time in five years, the Bulldogs are advancing to the second round.
Martinsville travelled to Buchanan on Friday, and came away with a 16-13 win over James River in the first round of the Region 2C playoffs.
The Bulldogs are playing in the postseason for the first time since 2017. They took the No. 5 seed in the region.
"We've been working hard the whole time preparing for this team," Martinsville sophomore Latrell Hairston told reporters after the game. "Nobody thought we would make it. We just came through and fought as hard as we could. It was a battle. That's all we could do is just play hard and trust each other. It's a brotherhood."
Jaylan Long opened the scoring for the Bulldogs with a 12-yard touchdown run in the first half. Later in the second, quarterback Ray Dickerson found Ja'Mere Eggleston-Smith for a touchdown to help Martinsville lead 16-0 at the half.
James River scored twice in the final six minutes to cut the lead to three, but Martinsville recovered the Knights onside kick attempt late in the fourth, and ran out the clock from there for the win.
"It's a team. We're not perfect, we don't do everything right, but we are a team," Martinsville coach Bobby Martin told reporters after the game. "I'm just proud of them, proud of my coaches. We hung in there."
Martinsville is playing its first football season since 2019 - a year they went 0-10 - after sitting out the spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Martinsville (5-5) will next travel to No. 1 Glenvar on Friday in the region semifinals. The Highlanders defeated the Bulldogs 25-7 in Week 2 of the season.
REGION 2C PLAYOFFS
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 14
Patrick County gave Glenvar a chance in Friday's Region 2C playoffs opener, and the Highlanders made the Cougars pay.
To be more specific, Kyle Hanks made them pay.
The junior running back carried the football 17 times for 185 yards, and scored three times to lead Glenvar into the region semifinals with a 56-14 win over the Cougars on the Highlanders' field.
Glenvar (10-1) did find some passing lanes later in the first half once the Cougars were forced to give more attention to Hanks and the running game.
Highlanders quarterback Aiden Wolk threw for three TD passes after Glenvar had opened up a 28-0 lead. Two of those TD throws went to Dagan Williams and the other to Gabe Ford. Wolk, who had 168 passing yards, also ran for a score.
Patrick County did not help its cause in the first half. The Cougars turned the football over three times and were also flagged five times for pre-snap illegal motion calls.
"You cannot play a team this good and shoot yourself in the foot this many times," Patrick County coach David Morrison said. "It doesn't work out very well for you.
"These guys were tough, they're physical, they're strong and extremely well coached. You can't go into a game like this and have silly mistakes."
Patrick County's Triston Underwood had a 5-yard touchdown run the third quarter, and Ben Hylton had an 80-yard TD run in the fourth. Peyton Cambron made both extra points for the Cougars.
Patrick County finishes the season 2-8.