High School Football: Bulldogs advance, Cougars fall in Region 2C playoffs

For the first time in four years, Friday night the Martinsville High School football team played a playoff game.

And for the first time in five years, the Bulldogs are advancing to the second round.

Martinsville travelled to Buchanan on Friday, and came away with a 16-13 win over James River in the first round of the Region 2C playoffs.

The Bulldogs are playing in the postseason for the first time since 2017. They took the No. 5 seed in the region.

"We've been working hard the whole time preparing for this team," Martinsville sophomore Latrell Hairston told reporters after the game. "Nobody thought we would make it. We just came through and fought as hard as we could. It was a battle. That's all we could do is just play hard and trust each other. It's a brotherhood."

Jaylan Long opened the scoring for the Bulldogs with a 12-yard touchdown run in the first half. Later in the second, quarterback Ray Dickerson found Ja'Mere Eggleston-Smith for a touchdown to help Martinsville lead 16-0 at the half.

James River scored twice in the final six minutes to cut the lead to three, but Martinsville recovered the Knights onside kick attempt late in the fourth, and ran out the clock from there for the win.