High School Football: Falcons hold off Bengals in high-scoring contest

In Abingdon Friday night, it was very cold for kickoff, but ended in a great matchup for a Region 3D semifinal matchup between Bassett High School and Abingdon High School. In the end, it was the Falcons who came out on top, 42-34 to end the Bengals season.
During the middle of the first quarter, Bassett was forced to punt, but the punt ended up getting blocked for a touchdown the other way to put Abingdon up by seven.
It was about two minutes later the Bengals went down the field and running back Simeon Walker-Muse punched it in from 16 yards to start off his 200-yard night.
The score was all tied at the end of the first at 7-7.
Early in the second, after a 40-yard pass completion by Cole Lambert, Malique Hounshell would score a 91yard touchdown to put the Falcons up 14-7.
On the next drive, Bassett's JaRicous Hairston scored a one yard touchdown, but the extra point was no good. With 6:16 left in the second quarter Falcons held the lead 14-13.
On the next Falcons next drive, Abingdon converted on fourth-and-11 with a 12-yard pass to keep the drive going. Four plays later, Hounshell would score from two yards out to go up 21-13.
The Falcons would lead going into halftime.
Abingdon jumped on the ball coming out of halftime to give them possession. Next play Haynes Carter took it 41 yards for a touchdown to put the Falcons up 28-13.
On the next drive, Hairston and Muse marched down the field which ended in a three-yard touchdown for Hairston. The Bengals went for a two-point conversion but couldn’t convert, helping the Falcons remain in the lead, 28-19.
In the fourth quarter, the Falcons ran 5:17 off the clock before Hounshell would score his third touchdown from 19-yards out to put the Falcons up 35-19.
On the next drive Hairston would find Muse for a 38-yard gain, then four plays later he found Jacob Gilbert in the end zone, and converted the two-point conversion to bring the Bengals within eight.
With 3:23 left in the fourth, Bishop Cook would run it in 34 yards for the Falcons to put them up 42-27.
Within five plays on the next Bengals drive, Hairston found Elijah Stokes for a 33-yard touchdown pass with two minutes left, down by eight.
The Bengals would hold Abingdon on the next drive, but on their final play they couldn’t get out of bounds to stop the clock, eventually ending the game.
The No. 2 seeded Abingdon Falcons will play host to the No. 5 Lord Botetourt Cavaliers in the Region 3D Finals.
The Bassett Bengals finish out the season 9-3 under head coach Brandon Johnson.
AHS 7 14 7 14 - 42