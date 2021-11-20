High School Football: Falcons hold off Bengals in high-scoring contest

In Abingdon Friday night, it was very cold for kickoff, but ended in a great matchup for a Region 3D semifinal matchup between Bassett High School and Abingdon High School. In the end, it was the Falcons who came out on top, 42-34 to end the Bengals season.

During the middle of the first quarter, Bassett was forced to punt, but the punt ended up getting blocked for a touchdown the other way to put Abingdon up by seven.

It was about two minutes later the Bengals went down the field and running back Simeon Walker-Muse punched it in from 16 yards to start off his 200-yard night.

The score was all tied at the end of the first at 7-7.

Early in the second, after a 40-yard pass completion by Cole Lambert, Malique Hounshell would score a 91yard touchdown to put the Falcons up 14-7.

On the next drive, Bassett's JaRicous Hairston scored a one yard touchdown, but the extra point was no good. With 6:16 left in the second quarter Falcons held the lead 14-13.

On the next Falcons next drive, Abingdon converted on fourth-and-11 with a 12-yard pass to keep the drive going. Four plays later, Hounshell would score from two yards out to go up 21-13.

The Falcons would lead going into halftime.