High School Football: GW-Danville floats by Magna Vista at Smith River

"Edmunds is a heck of a back, but they have a couple of kids who can really run the ball and they executed and didn't make mistakes and played the way they needed to," Favero said. "It put us in a bind, for sure.

"We've got to play better, but they're a good football team, there's no doubt," Favero said. "They're kind of the measuring stick of the Piedmont District and today there was a big gap."

The Warriors had a chance to further cut into the Eagles' lead in the final seconds of the half. MVHS quarterback Dryus Hairston found Tyler Johnson down the sideline for 51 yards to get down to the 11-yard-line. Magna Vista went for the endzone three times in the final seconds, but failed to score, going into the half down 34-13.

"That was a big play, for sure," Favero said. "We had a chance there, we just didn't convert... That was big, but we had the ball coming out of halftime and us going 3-and-out and them coming right down and scoring really kind of sealed the game."

The Eagles rolled from there, scoring twice more in the third and one final time at the start of the fourth. Edmunds ran for an 81-yard score on G.W.'s first offensive play of the third quarter, and Dixon had two touchdowns of six and 16 yards.