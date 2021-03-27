High School Football: GW-Danville floats by Magna Vista at Smith River

Three different Eagles had at least two rushing touchdowns, and G.W.-Danville defeated Magna Vista in a rout, 55-13, Friday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Eagles running back Willie Edmunds had 29 carries for 284 yards and three scores to lead Magna Vista. Jakobe Dixon added 105 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns and Sha'kobe Hairston had two touchdowns on just two carries and three yards on the ground.
G.W. had 410 yards rushing to just 42 passing.
"They played really well. We didn't play as well as we have, but they definitely played really well," said MVHS coach Joe Favero of his team's opponent. "They're a good football team and the way they executed tonight, they're hard to stop. I thought they did a good job up front starting with the offensive line and they controlled the line of scrimmage, for sure. Their offensive line just pushed us back."
Edmunds scored the first two touchdowns of the game on G.W.'s second and third possessions, running in from 11 and seven yards.
The Eagles scored three more times in the first half on an interception return by Zavion King, and two 1-yard TD runs by Hairston.
Both of Magna Vista's touchdowns came in the second quarter courtesy of Dakavis Preston. Preston ran in from nine yards out, and gave the Warriors some momentum just before the half, returning a kickoff by G.W. to bring Magna Vista within three scores.
"Edmunds is a heck of a back, but they have a couple of kids who can really run the ball and they executed and didn't make mistakes and played the way they needed to," Favero said. "It put us in a bind, for sure.
"We've got to play better, but they're a good football team, there's no doubt," Favero said. "They're kind of the measuring stick of the Piedmont District and today there was a big gap."
The Warriors had a chance to further cut into the Eagles' lead in the final seconds of the half. MVHS quarterback Dryus Hairston found Tyler Johnson down the sideline for 51 yards to get down to the 11-yard-line. Magna Vista went for the endzone three times in the final seconds, but failed to score, going into the half down 34-13.
"That was a big play, for sure," Favero said. "We had a chance there, we just didn't convert... That was big, but we had the ball coming out of halftime and us going 3-and-out and them coming right down and scoring really kind of sealed the game."
The Eagles rolled from there, scoring twice more in the third and one final time at the start of the fourth. Edmunds ran for an 81-yard score on G.W.'s first offensive play of the third quarter, and Dixon had two touchdowns of six and 16 yards.
Friday's game was played at Smith River Sports Complex because recent rain made the field at Magna Vista unplayable. It was the first time the complex hosted a high school varsity football game.
Magna Vista falls to 3-3 on the year. They'll finish the regular season at home on Friday against Bassett (2-1). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
G.W.-Danville improves to 3-1. They'll return home on Tuesday to face Bassett at 6 p.m.
G.W.-Danville 55, Magna Vista 13
GWHS 7 27 14 7 - 55
MVHS 0 13 0 0 - 13
Scoring summary:
GWHS 5:46 1Q - W. Edmunds 11 run (kick good)
GWHS 11:51 2Q - W. Edmunds 7 run (kick miss)
MVHS 9:50 2Q - D. Preston 9 run (kick miss)
GWHS 7:25 2Q - S. Hairston 1 run (kick good)
GWHS 6:13 2Q - Z. King interception return (kick good)
GWHS 1:54 2Q - S. Hairston 1 run (kick good)
MVHS 1:34 2Q - D. Preston kick return (kick miss)
GWHS 9:24 3Q - W. Edmunds 81 run (kick good)
GWHS 4:50 3Q - J. Dixon 6 run (kick good)
GWHS 8:49 4Q - J. Dixon 16 run (kick good)
GWHS:
Rushing: W. Edmunds 29/284, 3TDs; J. Dixon 11/105, 2TDs; Z. Adams 1/12; S. Hairston 2/3, 2TDs
Passing: J. Byrnes 3/7, 42
Receiving: I. Pritchett 2/11; D. Howard 1/35
MVHS:
Rushing: D. Preston 11/60, TD; D. Hairston 6/-10, fumble; T. Johnson 4/27; R. Martin 3/10; J. Medley 2/14; Z. Estes 2/13
Passing: D. Hairston 5/23, 121 yds; 2INT
Receiving: J. Medley 1/9; D. Preston 2/3, 25; X. Carter 1/28; R. Martin 1/17; T. Johnson 1/51
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com