High School Football: Martinsville, Bassett fall in region semifinals

Friday's Region 2C matchup between Glenvar and Martinsville High School was all Glenvar from the start. The Highlanders scored on their first four possessions of the game, and rolled from there to a 38-0 shutout of the Bulldogs.
Martinsville started with field position at or beyond midfield on each of their first three possessions, but had just one first down on those drives.
After taking a 24-0 lead at the half, Glenvar opened the second by scoring two touchdowns on fourth down to extend the lead. Highlanders QB Aiden Wolk - who finished the night with four passing TDs and one rushing - found speedster Kyle Hanks, who scored a 21-yard TD on fourth-and-two early in the third.
Two possessions later Wolk found Nicholas Woodson on fourth-and-3 for an 11-yard score to take the lead to 38-0 with 1:14 left in the third.
The Bulldogs didn't have a drive of more than six plays in the second half. Their best scoring chance came on the first possession of the second quarter, when Izayveous Martin ran the ball down inside the 10-yard-line. But Martin's run was called back by a holding penalty, and Martinsville had two more penalties, eventually forcing them to punt.
Martinsville fumbled three times, all of which were recovered by the Highlanders.
The Bulldogs reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They finish the season 5-6.
The Highlanders, the No. 1 seed in Region 2C, will host the region championship game next Friday.
ABINGDON 42, BASSETT 34
A comeback attempt in the fourth quarter by Bassett High School came up short in a 42-34 loss at Abingdon High School Friday night.
The Bengals trailed 28-19 at the end of the third, and saw the Falcons lead grow to 16 midway through the fourth on a 19-yard TD by Abingdon.
Bassett quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston got the comeback started with a 30-yard TD to Jacob Gilbert. But the Bengals were unable to recover the onside kick attempt to regain possession.
On the next possession, Abingdon again added to their lead with a 34-yard TD run by Bishop Cook.
Hairston threw his second touchdown pass of the night to Elijah Stokes with 2:00 left on the clock, but that's the last time the Bengals found the endzone.
Hairston added two touchdown runs for Bassett, and senior Simeon Walker-Muse had a 16-yard TD in the first quarter that tied the score at 7-7.
Bassett finishes the season 9-3 overall.
Abingdon, the No. 2 seed in Region 3D, will host Lord Botetourt on Friday in the region championship game.