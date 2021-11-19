High School Football: Martinsville, Bassett fall in region semifinals

Friday's Region 2C matchup between Glenvar and Martinsville High School was all Glenvar from the start. The Highlanders scored on their first four possessions of the game, and rolled from there to a 38-0 shutout of the Bulldogs.

Martinsville started with field position at or beyond midfield on each of their first three possessions, but had just one first down on those drives.

After taking a 24-0 lead at the half, Glenvar opened the second by scoring two touchdowns on fourth down to extend the lead. Highlanders QB Aiden Wolk - who finished the night with four passing TDs and one rushing - found speedster Kyle Hanks, who scored a 21-yard TD on fourth-and-two early in the third.

Two possessions later Wolk found Nicholas Woodson on fourth-and-3 for an 11-yard score to take the lead to 38-0 with 1:14 left in the third.

The Bulldogs didn't have a drive of more than six plays in the second half. Their best scoring chance came on the first possession of the second quarter, when Izayveous Martin ran the ball down inside the 10-yard-line. But Martin's run was called back by a holding penalty, and Martinsville had two more penalties, eventually forcing them to punt.

Martinsville fumbled three times, all of which were recovered by the Highlanders.