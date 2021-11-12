High School Football Playoffs: Bassett rolls to victory over Magna Vista in postseason opener; Patrick County falls to Glenvar; Martinsville advances in Buchanan

Bassett put up 494 total yards of offense while holding Magna Vista to less than 200 in a 49-13 win in the Region 3D playoffs first round.
Ja'Ricous Hairston had five total touchdowns to lead the Bengals Friday night at Bassett High School. The junior quarterback had rushing TDs of six yards and one yard and three passing scores.
The Bengals were playing without leading rusher Simeon Walker-Muse, but they didn't miss a beat offensively, with seniors Tyheim Cline and Elijah Stokes picking up the slack. Cline had a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 early, and added another touchdown, a pass from Hairston in the backfield he took 14 yards to the endzone, late in the third.
Stokes also had a 29 yard TD catch from Hairston, and ran in a 44-yard score for the final touchdown of the night late in the fourth.
Cline finished with 92 yards rushing on 11 carries. Stokes had a team-high 112 receiving yards on four catches.
Bengals sophomore Donald Patterson, making just his second varsity appearance this season, had five carries for 101 yards, including an 83-yard run in the final seconds of the game.
Hairston was 8-for-12 passing for 186 yards. Jamari Johnson had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Magna Vista had just 71 yards rushing as a team as they struggled all night to get much going offensively.
The Warriors had chances to put points on the board. On their first possession of the second quarter, they marched 67 yards and got down to the 1-yard-line. But a penalty pushed them back, and they were unable to put any points on the board after their field goal attempt from the 6-yard-line came up short.
On Bassett's first possession of the third, Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson grabbed an interception and ran it 90 yards for a touchdown, but the score was called back due to another Warriors penalty.
Four plays later, Hairston ran into the endzone for Bassett to make the score 35-7.
Johnson, a Penn State football commit, had the Warriors only touchdown of the first half, returning a kickoff for a score with 18 seconds left on the clock.
Magna Vista's only other touchdown came on a 4-yard run by quarterback Rion Martin to bring the score to 35-13 with 6:35 left in the third.
Martin led the Warriors with 33 yards rushing. The senior was 5-13 passing for 103 yards.
Magna Vista finishes the season 5-6.
Bassett, the No. 3 seed in Region 3D, will travel to No. 2 Abingdon next Friday for the second round of the playoffs. Abingdon defeated No. 6 seed Northside on Friday, 28-14.
BASSETT 49, MAGNA VISTA 13
Scoring Summary
BHS 9:07 1Q - J. Hairston 6 run (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 3:36 1Q - T. Cline 15 run (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 3:10 2Q - E. Stokes 29 pass from J. Hairston (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 0:33 2Q - J. Johnson 38 pass from J. Hairston (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 0:18 2Q - T. Johnson kick return (C. Lynch kick good)
BHS 8:25 3Q - J. Hairston 1 run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 6:25 3Q - R. Martin 4 run (kick miss)
BHS 4:54 3Q - T. Cline 14 pass from J. Hairston (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 1:35 4Q - E. Stokes 44 run (F. Lopez kick good)
Bassett
Rushing
T. Cline - 11/92, TD; J. Hairston - 19/75, 2TD; D. Patterson - 5/101, fumble; E. Stokes - 4/35, TD
Passing
J. Hairston -8/12, 186yds, 3 TDs
Receiving
E. Stokes - 4/112, TD; B. Leduc-Mattox - 1/8; J. Johnson - 2/52, TD; T. Cline - 1/14, TD
Magna Vista
Rushing
R. Martin - 18/33, TD; A. Thomas - 6/17; T. Johnson - 2/-7; Jontae Hairston - 2/4; J. Spriggs - 2/24
Passing
R. Martin 5/16, 103, INT; T. Johnson - 1/1, 30
Receiving
J'mere Hairston - 1/12; T. Younger - 4/111; J. Preston - 1/10
REGION 2C PLAYOFFS
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 14
Patrick County gave Glenvar a chance in Friday's Region 2C playoffs opener, and the Highlanders made the Cougars pay.
To be more specific, Kyle Hanks made them pay.
The junior running back carried the football 17 times for 185 yards, and scored three times to lead Glenvar into the region semifinals with a 56-14 win over the Cougars on the Highlanders' field.
Glenvar (10-1) did find some passing lanes later in the first half once the Cougars were forced to give more attention to Hanks and the running game.
Highlanders quarterback Aiden Wolk threw for three TD passes after Glenvar had opened up a 28-0 lead. Two of those TD throws went to Dagan Williams and the other to Gabe Ford. Wolk, who had 168 passing yards, also ran for a score.
Patrick County did not help its cause in the first half. The Cougars turned the football over three times and were also flagged five times for pre-snap illegal motion calls.
"You cannot play a team this good and shoot yourself in the foot this many times," Patrick County coach David Morrison said. "It doesn't work out very well for you.
"These guys were tough, they're physical, they're strong and extremely well coached. You can't go into a game like this and have silly mistakes."
Patrick County finishes the season 2-8.
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 14
Patrick County 0 0 7 7 — 14
Glenvar 14 28 7 7 — 56
First Quarter
GLEN — Hanks 2 run (Pierce kick).
GLEN — Wolk 7 run (Pierce kick).
Second Quarter
GLEN — Hanks 3 run (Pierce kick).
GLEN — Hanks 5 run (Pierce kick).
GLEN — Williams 27 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick).
GLEN — Ford 37 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick).
Third Quarter
GLEN — Williams 5 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick).
PC — Underwood 5 run (Cambron kick).
Fourth Quarter
PC — Hylton 80 run (Cambron kick).
GLEN — Stanley 2 run (Pierce kick).
REGION 2C PLAYOFFS
Martinsville 16, James River 13
Martinsville travelled to Buchanan on Friday, and came away with a 16-13 win over James River in the first round of the Region 2C playoffs.
The Bulldogs are playing in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They took the No. 5 seed in the region.
Martinsville (5-5) will next travel to No. 1 Glenvar next Friday in the region semifinals. The Highlanders defeated the Bulldogs 25-7 in Week 2 of the season.