High School Football Playoffs: Bassett rolls to victory over Magna Vista in postseason opener; Patrick County falls to Glenvar; Martinsville advances in Buchanan

Bassett put up 494 total yards of offense while holding Magna Vista to less than 200 in a 49-13 win in the Region 3D playoffs first round.

Ja'Ricous Hairston had five total touchdowns to lead the Bengals Friday night at Bassett High School. The junior quarterback had rushing TDs of six yards and one yard and three passing scores.

The Bengals were playing without leading rusher Simeon Walker-Muse, but they didn't miss a beat offensively, with seniors Tyheim Cline and Elijah Stokes picking up the slack. Cline had a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 early, and added another touchdown, a pass from Hairston in the backfield he took 14 yards to the endzone, late in the third.

Stokes also had a 29 yard TD catch from Hairston, and ran in a 44-yard score for the final touchdown of the night late in the fourth.

Cline finished with 92 yards rushing on 11 carries. Stokes had a team-high 112 receiving yards on four catches.

Bengals sophomore Donald Patterson, making just his second varsity appearance this season, had five carries for 101 yards, including an 83-yard run in the final seconds of the game.

Hairston was 8-for-12 passing for 186 yards. Jamari Johnson had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.