High School Football Preview: Magna Vista, Martinsville looks to continue win streaks; Bassett looks for bounce back win

This will be another top Piedmont District matchup as Halifax County (6-1) sits at No. 2 in the Piedmont District, with their lone loss being against G.W.-Danville.

Bassett sits at 6-2 overall and is coming of a loss against G.W.-Danville.

Each of Halifax and Bassett has had high powered offenses this season, with Halifax scoring at least 40 points in five out of their seven games and Bassett scoring at least 40 in seven of their eight games.

The difference will be which defense shows up more. The Bengals have allowed 113 points to opponents this season, and the Comets have allowed 169.

With heavy rain in South Boston on Thursday and Friday, there’s a good chance most offense for both teams will be on the ground.

This is also a big game for the Bengals in playoff implications as a win would likely keep them in the top half of Region 3D and help them solidify a possible home playoff game. They currently sit at No. 4.

GW Danville at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

Magna Vista comes into this week with a 2-game winning streak and looking to make it three in a row at home versus G.W.-Danville.