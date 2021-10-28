High School Football Preview: Magna Vista, Martinsville looks to continue win streaks; Bassett looks for bounce back win

Martinsville traveled to Tunstall to play the Trojans on Tuesday, but they will be back on the field this Friday for senior night against Patrick County.
Magna Vista looks to keep their winning streak alive at home against G.W. Danville, the No. 1 team in the Piedmont District, while Bassett looks to bounce back for a loss on the road against Halifax County.
Here are this weeks games:
Patrick County at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Martinsville (4-4) sits at .500 on the season and looks for their fifth win as they take on Patrick County.
Patrick County comes into this game 2-6, but this past the Cougars Friday put up an impressive 32 points in their loss against Halifax County.
This game between the Cougars and Bulldogs also has huge playoff implications as both teams are in Region 2C. Martinsville sits at No. 5 in the playoff standings and is looking for a win to push them to No. 4, which would mean they could host a playoff game.
Patrick County is currently sitting at No. 8 in the region, so a win for them could mean keeping them in that last playoff spot going into the last week of the regular season.
Bassett at Halifax County, 7 p.m.
This will be another top Piedmont District matchup as Halifax County (6-1) sits at No. 2 in the Piedmont District, with their lone loss being against G.W.-Danville.
Bassett sits at 6-2 overall and is coming of a loss against G.W.-Danville.
Each of Halifax and Bassett has had high powered offenses this season, with Halifax scoring at least 40 points in five out of their seven games and Bassett scoring at least 40 in seven of their eight games.
The difference will be which defense shows up more. The Bengals have allowed 113 points to opponents this season, and the Comets have allowed 169.
With heavy rain in South Boston on Thursday and Friday, there’s a good chance most offense for both teams will be on the ground.
This is also a big game for the Bengals in playoff implications as a win would likely keep them in the top half of Region 3D and help them solidify a possible home playoff game. They currently sit at No. 4.
GW Danville at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
Magna Vista comes into this week with a 2-game winning streak and looking to make it three in a row at home versus G.W.-Danville.
The Warriors are at .500 on the season with a record of 4-4, and the Eagles are 6-1 and atop the Piedmont District standings.
Both teams seem to score at will with the Eagles having scored 275 points this season. The Warriors have scored 253.
The difference comes with points allowed this season. The Eagles have only allowed 123, the Warriors have allowed 248.
Magna Vista has a shot to sneak into a home playoff game if they can get the win over the Eagles Friday night because they are No. 5 currently in the Region 3D standings.
Piedmont District Football Standings
GW Danville 6-1, 4-0
Halifax County 6-1, 3-1
Bassett 6-2, 3-1
Magna Vista 4-4, 2-2
Martinsville 4-4, 1-2
Patrick County 2-6, 1-4
Tunstall 1-5, 0-4