High School Football: 'Special group' of Bulldogs see season end at Glenvar

Friday's Region 2C matchup between Glenvar and Martinsville High School was all Glenvar from the start. The Highlanders scored on their first four possessions of the game, and rolled from there to a 38-0 shutout of the Bulldogs.
Martinsville started with field position at or beyond midfield on each of their first three possessions, but had just one first down on those drives.
The Bulldogs had 137 total yards of offense in the loss.
“We just lost to a good team. Lost to a good team,” said Martinsville coach Bobby Martin. “They beat us everywhere. They’re a well-coached team and they just beat us.”
After taking a 24-0 lead at the half, Glenvar opened the second by scoring two touchdowns on fourth down to extend the lead. Highlanders QB Aiden Wolk - who finished the night with four passing TDs and one rushing - found speedster Kyle Hanks, who scored a 21-yard TD on fourth-and-two early in the third.
Two possessions later Wolk found Nicholas Woodson on fourth-and-3 for an 11-yard score to take the lead to 38-0 with 1:14 left in the third.
The Bulldogs didn't have a drive of more than six plays in the second half. Their best scoring chance came on the first possession of the second quarter, when Izayveous Martin ran the ball down inside the 10-yard-line. But Martin's run was called back by a holding penalty, and Martinsville had two more penalties, eventually forcing them to punt.
Martinsville fumbled three times, all of which were recovered by the Highlanders.
The Bulldogs reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They finish the season 5-6.
“This is a tough loss. That’s a special group right there,” Martin said of his squad.
Even with the loss, Martin said he believes his squad isn’t far off from sustaining the success they saw this season.
“I hope that we as a community will understand what we have to do to get there. We’re not far away, considering what we had to go through,” Martin said. “We’ve just got to find a way to fill some slots in. There’s some things we can do to get better to have a program again.
“That’s what it’s going to take. We’re not far away. We’ve got to get some stuff done. That year off and not having an offseason, it takes all of that.”
Martinsville will graduate 13 seniors off of this year’s squad. After missing their junior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Martin said he was most proud of the way that group stuck together this fall.
“We had some new seniors that came out but this senior group, they stuck together. They stuck with it and they believed what I told them,” Martin said. “That’s the greatest key. When those guys believe, they trust what I said and they got to work.
“This is what I said from Day 1. I liked this group way back in June when we first met… They’re not perfect but this is a great group of guys. They’re good guys. They’ve got big hearts and they try.”
The Highlanders, the No. 1 seed in Region 2C, will host the region championship game next Friday.
Glenvar 38, Martinsville 0
Martinsville;0;0;0;0;—;0
Glenvar;10;14;14;0;—;38
First Quarter
G — FG Muse 32.
G — Williams 14 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick).
Second Quarter
G — Williams 44 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick).
G — Wolk 5 run (Pierce kick).
Third Quarter
G — Hanks 21 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick).
G — Woodson 14 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
;Mart;Glen
First downs;7;20
Rushes-yards;34-126;32-182
Yards passing;11;208
Comp-Att-Int;5-9-0;12-21-1
Fumbles-lost;3-3;1-0
Return yards;88;2
Penalties;6-61;2-11
Punts;5-33;2-38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Martinsville, Dickerson 11-33, L. Hairston 8-33, Martin 5-27, Long 4-18, C. Hairston 3-4, Campbell 3-1. Glenvar, Hanks 21-132, Wolk 8-44, Stanley 2-5, Carter 1-1.
PASSING — Martinsville, Dickerson 4-8-0–8, Garcia 1-1-0-3. Glenvar, Wolk 12-20-1-208, E. Taylor 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Martinsville, Long 1-12, Dickerson 1-3, Martin 2-(minus-3), Jackson 1-(minus-2). Glenvar, Williams 4-95, Swanson 3-49, Hanks 2-39, Ford 2-25, Woodson 1-14.
