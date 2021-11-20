High School Football: 'Special group' of Bulldogs see season end at Glenvar

Martinsville fumbled three times, all of which were recovered by the Highlanders.

The Bulldogs reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They finish the season 5-6.

“This is a tough loss. That’s a special group right there,” Martin said of his squad.

Even with the loss, Martin said he believes his squad isn’t far off from sustaining the success they saw this season.

“I hope that we as a community will understand what we have to do to get there. We’re not far away, considering what we had to go through,” Martin said. “We’ve just got to find a way to fill some slots in. There’s some things we can do to get better to have a program again.

“That’s what it’s going to take. We’re not far away. We’ve got to get some stuff done. That year off and not having an offseason, it takes all of that.”

Martinsville will graduate 13 seniors off of this year’s squad. After missing their junior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Martin said he was most proud of the way that group stuck together this fall.