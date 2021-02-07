High school football teams open spring season, as basketball teams begin tournament play

After a six month delay, high school football teams were allowed to begin practicing for the spring season on Thursday. Teams at Bassett, Magna Vista, and Patrick County High Schools took advantage of the first day to get out on the field for official practices.

Other winter sports teams - volleyball, cross country, and golf - can begin practices on February 15 under the Virginia High School League's condensed season schedule. Football games will begin on February 22, with Patrick County scheduled to play at Bassett, and Magna Vista scheduled to play at Martinsville High School in Week 1.

Games for other winter sports are scheduled to begin on March 2.

Three of the four Henry County basketball teams will begin playing games Monday in the Region 3D tournament. None of the Henry County teams were permitted to play regular season games due to delays relating to COVID-19.

Bassett's girls basketball team will travel to Christiansburg High School Monday for the first round of the tournament. Tip off is at 6 p.m.

Magna Vista's girls basketball team will open the Region 3D tournament at home against Hidden Valley at 6 p.m. The Warriors boys basketball team will travel to William Byrd for a 6 p.m. contest in the tournament first round.