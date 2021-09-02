High School Football Week 2 Preview: Bassett not looking too far ahead after Week 1 win

It was just Game 1, but Bassett High School football coach Brandon Johnson said after his team’s win Friday on Friday he’d be lying if he wasn’t already thinking about the playoff implications.

The Bengals, a VHSL Class 3 team, defeated Franklin County, a VHSL Class 6 team. Defeating an opponent that many classes larger helps give teams extra playoff points. The 42-25 win not only gave Bassett an early leg up, it also made a statement.

Johnson said there’s a reason his squad schedules bigger teams for non-district games, because they want to see where they match up against tough opponents.

“I can’t lie to you and say I’m not thinking playoffs,” Johnson said. “Everybody’s goal is to reach that, but our goal coming into this week was show everybody what we’re made of and beat Franklin County.”

Friday’s win was the first time Bassett has started a season 1-0 in Johnson’s four year tenure.

“We talk about that every year in Game 1… And every year we come up close. It’s short. We’re very close, we’re very close. Last year’s Game 1 we fumbled seven times.