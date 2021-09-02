High School Football Week 2 Preview: Bassett not looking too far ahead after Week 1 win

It was just Game 1, but Bassett High School football coach Brandon Johnson said after his team’s win Friday on Friday he’d be lying if he wasn’t already thinking about the playoff implications.
The Bengals, a VHSL Class 3 team, defeated Franklin County, a VHSL Class 6 team. Defeating an opponent that many classes larger helps give teams extra playoff points. The 42-25 win not only gave Bassett an early leg up, it also made a statement.
Johnson said there’s a reason his squad schedules bigger teams for non-district games, because they want to see where they match up against tough opponents.
“I can’t lie to you and say I’m not thinking playoffs,” Johnson said. “Everybody’s goal is to reach that, but our goal coming into this week was show everybody what we’re made of and beat Franklin County.”
Friday’s win was the first time Bassett has started a season 1-0 in Johnson’s four year tenure.
“We talk about that every year in Game 1… And every year we come up close. It’s short. We’re very close, we’re very close. Last year’s Game 1 we fumbled seven times.
“Well this year we looked better than we’ve ever looked in our first scrimmage. We didn’t have the second scrimmage. Our guys are just hungry to play, and I think that shows. Our guys know what our ultimate goal is, we just don’t talk about it much. We talk about what’s happening next and next we’ve got another tough opponent.”
Freddi the fan favorite
It’s not often a student section starts chanting the name of the kicker, but Bassett senior Freddi Lopez has not only become a fan favorite, but a big part of the Bengals offense this season.
Lopez completed the big goals set out by Johnson in Week 1. He put the opening kickoff in the endzone, and he hit all six of his extra points.
He also gained favor with fans, who chanted “Freddi! Freddi!” as he stepped up the line.
“I told you he was going to put at least one or two (kickoffs) in the endzone and be perfect on extra points,” Johnson said. “Freddi does a good job. We gave up a kickoff return. We try to get some young guys in on kickoff, and it showed at times, but Freddi did a good job of adjusting and putting the ball where we needed him to. He’s very unselfish and I’m very proud of him and the way we’ve done with field goals.”
GAMES THIS WEEK
All four teams in the Bulletin coverage area will play at home this week, and all four will be home-openers. Two schools, Martinsville and Patrick County, will be playing their first games of the season.
Here’s a look at all four local games week:
Liberty Christian Academy (1-0) at Bassett (1-0)
LCA comes to Henry County off of a win over another Henry County school last week. The Bulldogs defeated Magna Vista handily in Lynchburg, 60-14, behind eight turnovers by the Warriors.
Dillon Stowers, Caleb Davidson, and Caleb Sears each scored two touchdowns for the Bulldogs last week.
Bassett quarterback had two players score multiple TDs in Friday’s win over Franklin County. Quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston had one passing and three rushing touchdowns, and running back Simeon Walker-Muse had two rushing scores.
LCA and Bassett will be playing each other for the first time.
Dan River (0-1) at Magna Vista (0-1)
Dan River comes to Ridgeway in a game between two teams looking to avenge tough Week 1 losses.
The Wildcats fell to Tunstall last Friday, 26-14.
Despite the loss, Dan River benefitted from an interception by TyLiric Coleman, and a 50-yard score from Jaidon Haynes to Coleman.
According to the Roanoke Times, 60 points allowed by the Warriors last week was the third most the team has ever allowed in a single game.
Magna Vista quarteback Rion Martin had two touchdowns in last week’s loss to LCA. He scored on a 6-yard run and a 51-yard pass to Penn State football commit Tyler Johnson.
The Warriors defeated Dan River 20-6 in the two team’s last matchup in 2019.
Glenvar (1-0) at Martinsville (0-0)
Martinsville opens the season against a team the Bulldogs have never played before.
Glenvar comes into Friday’s contest off of a 28-14 win over Galax last week. Highlanders quarterback Aiden Wolk threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
A scheduled bye in Week 1 means Martinsville will be playing its first game since 2019, after skipping the spring season.
Floyd County (0-1) at Patrick County (0-0)
Patrick County had an unexpected bye for Week 1 after getting shutdown by apparent COVID concerns.
They’ll open the season in Stuart Friday against Floyd County, a team that has beaten the Cougars 11 times in a row.
Floyd County fell in Week 1 last week to Christiansburg in a shutout, 33-0.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT STANDINGS
Bassett (0-0 PD;1-0 overall)
Halifax County (0-0; 1-0)
Tunstall (0-0;1-0)
G.W.-Danville (0-0;0-0)