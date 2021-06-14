High School Playoffs: Magna Vista girls, boys soccer move on to region semifinals; Bassett boys fall to Cave Spring

Magna Vista’s girls and boys soccer teams made good use of their home turf advantage as both opened play in their respective Region 3D tournaments Monday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Magna Vista’s girls, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, defeated No. 10 Northside 8-4 behind four goals by Morgan Smith.
Brianna Bitz added two goals and four assists for the Warriors. Shanya Spencer also had two goals, and Camille Underwood had two assists.
The Warriors remain undefeated this season with the win. They’ll next play the region semifinals at SRSC on Wednesday against the winner of No. 3 William Byrd and No. 6 Christiansburg. The Terriers and Blue Demons also faced off on Monday night. Results were too late for publication.
Magna Vista’s boys also picked up a victory over a familiar foe Monday, defeating Tunstall 3-1.
Emmanuel Perez had two goals and Isaiah Wade had one and an assist in the win for the Warriors, the No. 2 seed in the Region 3D tournament.
Jorge Mora also added an assist for MVHS.
Magna Vista finished the regular season as Piedmont District co-champions, their first PD title since 2005. The Warriors will return to SRSC on Wednesday against the winner of No. 3 Christiansburg and No. 6 Abingdon. Results of that game were too late for publication.
Kick off for both games at SRSC on Wednesday will be at 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Cave Spring 3, Bassett 0Two early goals propelled Cave Spring to a 3-0 victory over Bassett at Bassett High School Tuesday night.
The game was the quarterfinals of the Region 3D Tournament.
All of Cave Spring’s goals came in the first half.
The Knights, the No. 8 seed in the tournament, got on the board in the 16th minute on a penalty kick after a handball in the box by the Bengals. Cave Spring added to the lead eight minutes later after a long throw bounced around in the box and eventually found a foot and the back of the net.
Two minutes before halftime, the Knights added one more for good measure, and held the Bengals at bay in the second half.
Bassett, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, finishes the season 9-2.