Something Magna Vista volleyball coach Jessica France has been preaching to her team this season is mental toughness, bouncing back when they get in a hole, and not dwelling on blunders.

It took a lot of mental toughness, but France’s Warriors squad was able to come out on top in Thursday’s rivalry game at Bassett High School. Magna Vista defeated the Bengals, 3-0, by scores of 25-21, 25-18, 25-23.

In the first set on Thursday, Bassett jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead, and was up 12-8 midway through the frame.

The Warriors were unbothered as the battled back and score went back and forth from there. The two teams tied at 12-12, 15-15, 17-17, 20-20, and 21-21.

Magna Vista’s Saige Adams finished the set with four straight service points to give her squad a 1-0 set lead.

“One of the things we‘ve been working on a lot this season, and even the season before, is just playing point-for-point,” France said. “Stop stressing every single mistake, stop getting into holes, and I think tonight it really showed that we were able to bounce back, especially in that first set when we were down… We climbed out of that big hole and that’s something we’ve been working on.

“I think we were mentally tough and just taking it one point at a time.”

In the second set, Magna Vista was the one to take an early lead, going up 10-6 and later 19-12.

Bassett’s Autumn Ratcliff got the Bengals back in it with five straight service points, but, after a Warriors kill, Magna Vista’s Anna Claire Cuthbertson answered with five straight points of her own, as the Warriors led 24-18.

An error by the Bengals ended the set and the gave the Warriors another win.

The end of the third set was just as back-and-forth. A Warriors error tied the score at 21-21, and the two teams tied again at 22-22 and 23-23.

A Bassett hit out of bounds put the Warriors up, 24-23, and Cuthbertson finished the game with an ace for the win.

“This is always a big game for us,” France said. “Bassett, Magna Vista, we always seem to be really competitive , and both teams are very good. Both teams are always talented, so it’s always big. Big for everybody involved, and I just thought we played very, very well tonight.”

Cuthbertson finished with five points, five aces, five kills, and 14 digs. Sasha Dukes had three aces, seven kills, and two blocks. Brooklyn Dalton had seven digs and 23 assists. Hayley DeShazo had seven kills and 14 digs. Adams added six kills, nine digs, five points, and two aces, and Laiken Barnes had 36 digs and one assist.

“We’ve had moments where we had bits and pieces happening, and tonight I can honestly say was the first time every piece came together,” France said. “I hope that momentum changed for us where they finally saw what the coaches have been preaching, and that it came together. Hopefully we’ll just continue from here.”

France said she thinks her squad can continue to show the same mental toughness they needed to win on Thursday as they move into the heart of the season.

“Being strong, not worrying about our mistakes, that’s something that’s always hurt us,” she said. “Our girls just worry so much about making mistakes. They don’t want to be the ones to make mistakes. At the end of the day you’re going to. There’s no such thing as a perfect game, so just trying to get them strong enough to understand there’s another ball coming, and let’s fix it and play.”

NEXT WEEK

The Warriors improve to 4-3 on the season, and 1-1 in Piedmont District play. They’ll next travel to Gretna High School on Monday for a rematch against the Hawks.

Gretna won the first matchup against MVHS, 3-1, on August 24.

Magna Vista will return home on Tuesday and Thursday for PD matchups against Tunstall and Mecklenburg County.

Bassett (3-4, 1-1) will also play three games next week. On Monday they’ll travel to Moneta to take on Staunton River for the second time this season.

The Bengals defeated Staunton River, 3-0, at home on August 28.

Bassett will then come home on Tuesday and Thursday for PD contests against Martinsville and Tunstall.

All games next week will being at 7 p.m.