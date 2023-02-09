The 2023 Martinsville and Henry County Historic Garden Week Tour will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 19.

This year’s tour will visit the following locations: 1001 Cherokee Tr., 200 Westover Ln., 1114 Sam Lions Tr. and 917 Mulberry Road.

The home at 917 Mulberry Road is a newly renovated modern farmhouse that is just out of view from drivers on Mulberry Road. The home sits on eight acres of land which used to be full of a large amount of trees before the owners, Lora and Mark Ware, removed over 200 trees and took three years to completely transform the house into what it is today.

The home at 1114 Sam Lions Tr. is owned by Elizabeth Joyce and was built in 1958. The home had been vacant for eight years before it was purchased by Joyce in 2017. The residence is Charleston-inspired and the interior was updated while still keeping some aspects of the original home.

The home at 200 Westover Ln. is owned by Pamela and Bruce Mazurek is a Dutch colonial revival home with a gambrel roof, a covered front porch and a balcony that was built by Rives S. Brown Jr. The original owners added New Orleans influence to the house after a vacation to NOLA and the current owners have kept that going.

The home at 1001 Cherokee Tr. is owned by Liz and Doug Goldstein and was designed by Otto Zenke. It was built in 1959 and features a fountain in an atrium upon entering the home. The Goldsteins collect antiques and artwork which is displayed in the house.

The tour is self-driving and walking tour with street and parking lot parking available at Piedmont Arts and First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.

Lunch is offered at Chatmoss County Club, 550 Mount Olivet Road and is $22 by registration. Contact Lynne Beeler at 276-638-1030 or ldcb@comcast.net or mail checks payable to Chatmoss Country Club c/o Lynne Beeler, 953 Mulberry Road, Martinsville, VA 24112.

The tour headquarters is Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave. Tickets are $25 in advance at VAGardenWeek.org or in person at Piedmont Arts and $35 day of the event at Piedmont Arts. Tickets include admission to the four homes, a pollinator garden at 209 Starling Avenue, Piedmont Arts and the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at 207 Starling Avenue.