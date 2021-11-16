'Hometown Christmas' starts in Patrick County Dec. 3

The Patrick County Christmas season officially kicks off with Hometown Christmas Friday, Dec. 3, on Main Street in Stuart.
On that day the Grand Illumination tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. in front of the courthouse, along with other festivities. Merchants on Main Street are encouraged to extend their Friday hours until 8 p.m. to allow shoppers plenty of time to take care of their holiday shopping.
Hometown Christmas continues on Saturday, Dec. 4, with a day jam-packed with holiday celebrations and plenty more shopping opportunities, including:
- Mistletoe Market at the Stuart Farmers’ Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Stuart Elementary School’s Winter Blender hosted by Stuart Elementary PTO from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Patrick County Library will offer children’s activities.
- Passport to the Holidays will be available at participating merchants and the Chamber office beginning with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27. Participating merchants are asked to stamp each Passport presented by patrons Nov. 27 through Dec. 4. All Passports will be submitted to the Chamber office by participating patrons on Saturday, Dec. 4, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will be entered into a drawing.
- 49th Annual Christmas Parade from 2-4 p.m. One Family Productions is the parade organizer.
- Opening of Crossroads: Change in Rural America – A Museum on Main Street exhibition organized by the Smithsonian Institution is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart.