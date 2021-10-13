Hooker Field turns pink for breast cancer awareness

The press box at the Martinsville baseball field was painted pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Wednesday a pink game was played there, too.

The Vipers, a local travel baseball team made up of players from Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools, wore pink jerseys with the words “Strike Out Cancer” written across the front during Wednesday’s exhibition game against Morehead High School. The pink jerseys were made in support of one of the Vipers players whose mom is a breast cancer survivor. Fans in attendance also wore pink and were encouraged to make donations to breast cancer charities.