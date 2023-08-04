AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Co-captain Lindsey Horan brushed aside criticism leveled at the United States by former teammate-turned-pundit Carli Lloyd, calling it outside noise.

Now an analyst with Fox Sports, Lloyd didn't hold back after the Americans eked out a spot in the knockout round with a scoreless draw against Portugal.

Lloyd called her former team "uninspiring" and criticized players for dancing and laughing with fans after the match in Auckland on Tuesday.

"I have never witnessed something like that," she said. "There's a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing, to be smiling?"

The next day, Lloyd walked back the comments a bit: "I had some time to reflect, to sleep on it and I want people to understand that I care deeply about this team."

Horan said Thursday that Lloyd's comments stung.

"It's kind of frustrating for me to hear, especially knowing this team and knowing how much we put into every single game, how much preparation we put into every single game, seeing our trainings, seeing how hard we work," Horan said.

COLOMBIA: Linda Caicedo played the entirety of Colombia's 1-0 loss against Morocco on Thursday to allay concerns about the Real Madrid star's health. Not that there weren't some concerning moments in the game at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Caicedo, 18, went down in pain in the first half when Nouhaila Benzina caught the top of her foot during one challenge. And she appeared to twist her ankle at the end of a run in the second half.

But there was no repeat of the fatigue and exhaustion that had sparked fears over her health during the first two weeks of the World Cup.