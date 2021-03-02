Hundreds of families fed at pop-up pantry

Feeding Southwest Virginia recently fed 428 households and 1,197 community members during a pop-up mobile food pantry at Danville Community College. Families from Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties were included among those who received fresh produce and shelf stable items through Piedmont Access to Health Services, Inc. (PATHS) and Danville Community College. Fresh produce included cabbage, sweet potatoes, apples, oranges, onions, and carrots. Shelf stables items included cereal, pasta, canned vegetables, and juice. There was also dog and cat food. “It is awesome that our community felt welcome and safe to come as some families without transportation walked over. In addition to food, we provided local opportunities and resources to ensure people who can benefit from them, know about them,” Shani Gaylord, PATHS’ director of community programs, said in a release about the event. Feeding Southwest Virginia accepts volunteers and donations at feedingswva.org or 540-342-3011.