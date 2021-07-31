Infectious variant and rising cases in West Piedmont Health District are clear signs pandemic is far from over

More cases of COVID-19 that can be traced to delta and other variants of the novel coronavirus — and a recommendation to return to wearing masks even if vaccinated — highlight a critical point of the pandemic, health officials say: It's far from over.
An about-face on masks from the Centers for Disease Control this week represented a setback of sorts for vaccinated individuals who thought COVID-19 was in the rear-view mirror. Instead, a fast spreading and more infectious variant of the original novel coronavirus — combined with low vaccination rates — is causing health officials to approach COVID-19 as an ongoing battle that will likely continue to rage.
"It is important to understand that the Covid-19 pandemic has not ended (we haven't yet returned to normal) and we should approach it with a long-game strategy in mind," Chris Andrews, a epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, wrote in a Friday email to the Register & Bee in Danville. "We must commit to preventing COVID-19 until the matter is resolved."
The emerging concern centers around the delta variant first discovered in India. Even fully vaccinated people can become infected with this strain, Andrews said, but they are less likely to suffer severe illness if they were to become infected, known as a breakthrough case.
"We’re seeing a rise in breakthrough cases caused by Delta but the worst of Covid-19 outcomes are still found among unvaccinated cases," Andrews wrote in the email.
As of Friday, Sovah Health was treating six patients between facilities in Danville and Martinsville, said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer.
Compared to a year ago, there are fewer patients being treated for the virus, however Gunn-Nolan stressed those who become infected are much sicker.
"On average, these patients are younger in age, and are more likely to progress to ICU level care — and faster," she said. "The older population has a better vaccine rate while the younger population does not, which puts them at a higher risk."
Only in one locality in the West Piedmont Health District has half the adult population been fully vaccinated: 58.2% in Martinsville. In Henry County the rate among adults is 45%. In Franklin County it's 46.2%, and Patrick County is among the state's worst with 38%.
"This virus is very prone to mutation and we should expect to see more than one iteration of the vaccine with potential setbacks along the way as more variants arise," Andrews said.
Cause of rise
The infectious nature of the delta variant is part of the driving force for the increase in local cases. The other components, according to Andrews, are vacation traveling, community events and family gatherings.
There now have been 64 cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District related to variants, a 14.2% from a week ago. And nine of those cases are related to delta, triple the total from last Friday as reported by the Virginia Department of Health.
The number of hospitalizations rose slightly to 18 (two from delta), but the death toll remained at two, both associated with the alpha variant that is most prevalent in Virginia.
Statewide as of Friday VDH is showing there have been 3,680 infections caused by variants, with 214 hospitalizations and 51 deaths. Delta is responsible for nearly 9% of those cases (322), with 18 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
"It is reasonable to assume the majority of cases are the result of some form of mass gathering or crowding," he wrote to the Register & Bee.
The West Piedmont Health District is recording about 10 new infections a day, the first time the rate has been in double digits since May 25 and more than double the average from early July.
While it has dropped slightly this week, the area's positivity rates — 18.52% in Patrick County, 11.53% in Franklin County, 11.11% in Henry County and 8.89% in Martinsville — are well above the CDC's recommended 5% to indicate the virus is circulating out of control in a community.
Health officials never abandoned a push for face coverings and social distancing for those not yet fully vaccinated. But when mask mandates were dropped — during a time when vaccinations were up and caseloads were down — a large majority of residents tossed aside the face coverings regardless of vaccination status.
Then came along a new variant and spiking infections.
The new guidance from the CDC recommends people living in areas labeled as either a substantial or high risk of COVID-19 spread should mask up even if they are fully vaccinated. All localities in the West Piedmont Health District are rated as "substantial risk."
Easiest solution
Andrews and Gunn-Nolan join an overwhelming chorus of health experts who said the fastest way out of the pandemic is to get more people vaccinated.
However, the simple cure is elusive for areas in Southern Virginia.
The reasons folks shy away from the injections of protection are due to a "significant misinformation and fear circulating, especially online," Gunn-Nolan said.
"There is a fear that this is an experimental or a rushed vaccine, which is not true," she wrote in a statement to the Register & Bee. "The vaccines were developed with relevant, existing research, and all vaccines have undergone extensive and rigorous testing for safety and effectiveness. No steps were skipped."
Charles Wilborn is local editor of the Register & Bee in Danville. He can be reached at cwilborn@registerbee.com or 434-791-7976.