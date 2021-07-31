Infectious variant and rising cases in West Piedmont Health District are clear signs pandemic is far from over

As of Friday, Sovah Health was treating six patients between facilities in Danville and Martinsville, said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer.

Compared to a year ago, there are fewer patients being treated for the virus, however Gunn-Nolan stressed those who become infected are much sicker.

"On average, these patients are younger in age, and are more likely to progress to ICU level care — and faster," she said. "The older population has a better vaccine rate while the younger population does not, which puts them at a higher risk."

Only in one locality in the West Piedmont Health District has half the adult population been fully vaccinated: 58.2% in Martinsville. In Henry County the rate among adults is 45%. In Franklin County it's 46.2%, and Patrick County is among the state's worst with 38%.

"This virus is very prone to mutation and we should expect to see more than one iteration of the vaccine with potential setbacks along the way as more variants arise," Andrews said.

Cause of rise

The infectious nature of the delta variant is part of the driving force for the increase in local cases. The other components, according to Andrews, are vacation traveling, community events and family gatherings.