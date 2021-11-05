 Skip to main content
Informal reversion meeting dates and topics
  • Nov. 16, The reversion process
  • Dec. 7, Schools
  • Jan. 4, Town and city changes
  • Jan. 25, Taxation and finances
  • Feb. 1, Jail, courts and justice

All meetings will be held in council chambers at 55 East Church Street on the second floor and begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. If there is a waiting list of participants after Feb. 1, the sessions will be repeated with new dates announced.

Martinsville City Council pushed the reversion process another step Thursday night with the adoption of an ordinance on first reading, approving the voluntary settlement agreement (VSA) with Henry County and authorizing the filing of a petition to have the the city become a town within Henry County.

