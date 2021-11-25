 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irisburg Ruritan Club 2022 officers
0 comments

Irisburg Ruritan Club 2022 officers

  • 0
irisburg ruritan

The Irisburg Ruritan Club's officers for 2022 are (from left) Patricia Young, Peggy Joyce, Nicki Gann, Rick Steere and Hannah Young. Charlie Bowman (right) conducted the swearing-in ceremony.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert