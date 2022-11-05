Tags
Charged with possession of cocaine after rest area incident
On Nov. 16, people will gather at Chatmoss Country Club, 550 Mt. Olivet Road in Martinsville for two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 3 p.m., as auctioneers will sell 69 properties tax-assessed at over $8 million dollars to the highest bidders.
These are the latest buyers and sellers of houses and property as recorded in Martinsville and available Nov. 2.
Martinsville police are investigating a late night shooting in which one person was injured.
The victim of an Oct. 14 house fire on Forest Street has been identified as Rita Cox Sands, 79.
This week the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is shocking the Smith River to get data on the state of the fish for the first time in seven years.
Here are the most recent arrest reports as provided by the Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County sheriff's offices.
The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals met for a regular meeting on Wednesday when they approved a single request for a Special Use Permit.
All four local high school football teams will have to face Piedmont District in their regular season finales this week. Here's a preview of Magna Vista vs. Patrick County and Bassett vs. Martinsville.
Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old in a deadly shooting Saturday evening at Danville Mall.
