J.E. Pigg remembered as invaluable supporter of Marc Workshop

A dedication ceremony was held on July 20 by Marc Workshop’s Board of Directors to honor their longtime board member J.E. Pigg, who passed away in December.

J.E. Pigg was a true champion for the workshop, serving on the board for over 25 years, holding both the president's and vice president’s seats on the board.

J.E.’s daughter, Charlotte, began attending the program shortly after exiting high school and sparked his interest in the organization. J.E. was committed to Marc’s mission, showing his support both financially and with actions as he was always willing to provide a helping hand, attend an event to show support, reach out to one of his contacts or various community members to locate resources, or to write a check to purchase new equipment or items to benefit the organization.

J.E. had a presence that was welcoming and down-to-earth, making all he encountered feel comfortable and important. He frequently provided special treats such as holiday meals, tickets for Kiwanis Pancake Day and pizza. Making those at the workshop feel appreciated, JE always attended those events, speaking to everyone and calling most by name.

His dedication showed to the end as he was instrumental in locating the bus that was purchased the same month he passed away, leaving one last gift of goodness.

J.E. left his imprint on the Workshop and is a true example to all of a life well lived. Although he was irreplaceable, Marc is honored and thankful to have his son, Joey Pigg, to carry on his legacy as he currently serves as vice president of the Board of Directors.

Marc Workshop is appreciative for the invaluable support J.E. and his family have shown throughout the years, as their light has helped guide Marc for a very long time. He will be greatly missed.