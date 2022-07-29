 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerron

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man indicted for sex crimes against woman and child

Man indicted for sex crimes against woman and child

In a heinous series of events chronicled by a criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office by an “Investigator Duffy” with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Ross Thomas Eckert of Appalachian Drive in Fieldale is now wanted for rape of a woman, object sexual penetration of a victim less than 13 years old and 36 counts of possession of child pornography on his cellphone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert