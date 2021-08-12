Jesse James
Related to this story
Most Popular
She is scheduled to do 9 years of that behind bars.
Students began the new school year on Monday and on Tuesday Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper sent out a letter to all parents notifying them that someone on the school property had already tested positive for COVID-19.
He could face up to 22 years in prison on a variety of felony charges.
UPDATED: Former Patrick County basketball player get three years in prison in shooting death of Martinsville man
This is a result of a shootout involving a drug deal near a church and Patrick County High School in Stuart.
A four-door vehicle appeared to have collided with a parked CenturyLink van.
Patrick County students to enter school with masks as recommended, not required -- following unanimous vote by school board and against advice of superintendent, attorney and insurance agent.
Variant cases in the West Piedmont Health District increase to 64.
Thomas Joe Braxton III could get a life sentence after chase and shootout on Jan. 1, 2020.
All areas are in the high or substantial transmission areas for COVID-19.
A Martinsville woman has been sentenced for endangering the life of her granddaughter in the first of two charges related to the same child on separate occasions.