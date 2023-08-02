While unemployment rates in the state and nation have risen in the latest labor force report, locally the rates in the cities are down while the surrounding counties are up.

The unemployment rates for May were released on Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission and indicate an improvement in the cities of Martinsville and Danville, while the counties and state, as well as the nation, were up from the prior month.

Martinsville and Henry County's combined rate (Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical Area) was up from 3.3% to 3.5% from April to May, but down from 3.6% a year ago.

The combined rate in Danville and Pittsylvania County (Danville Micropolitan Statistical Area) was up from 3.3% to 3.4% over the same period, and down from last year's 3.7%.

While unemployment rates decreased in Martinsville and Danville, the rates in Henry, Patrick, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties rose slightly.

While the cities in the local area bucked the trend, the counties mirrored the unemployment averages statewide and nationally.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce lists 29 categories of jobs currently available through Ameri Staff, and specific jobs unfilled with 45 organizations and businesses including Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Martinsville Henry County Family YMCA, Mega Force Staffing, Mehler Engineered Products, MHC Historical Society, and Mega Force Staffing.

The city of Martinsville is at 4.1% unemployment, tied with Dickenson and Buchanan counties with the fourth highest rate in the state, but below the city of Danville at 4.2%, the city of Lexington and Brunswick County at 4.3%, Emporia City at 4.4% and the city of Petersburg at 4.5%.

Numbers for May show Martinsville's rate of 4.1% is down from 4.2% in April, and down from 4.4% last year.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.3%, up from 3.1% the month before but down from 3.4% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate was 3.3% in May, up from 3.1% in April, and down from 3.7% in the same period the year before.

Virginia's unemployment rate was at 2.7% in May, up from 2.5% in April, but down from 2.9% a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 3.4%, up from 3.1% the month prior and unchanged from last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 23,997 and 23,205 are employed, leaving 792 looking for work.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,613 with 5,381 employed, leaving 232 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,187 with 6,947 employed. There are 240 people without jobs in Patrick County.

In the region, the city of Danville's unemployment rate declined slightly from 4.3% to 4.2% over the past month, Pittsylvania County was up from 2.7% to 2.9%, and Franklin County increased from 2.6% to 2.8%.

Out of 133 localities statewide, Martinsville is at 126 along with Buchanan and Dickenson counties. The city of Danville is at 129. Henry and Patrick counties are both at 101 on the list, tied with the cities of Portsmouth, Fredericksburg and Bristol, and the counties of Buckingham and Mecklenburg. Pittsylvania County is 73 along with the cities of Roanoke, Suffolk and Colonial Heights, and the counties of Amherst, Charles City and Craig.

Franklin County is tied with the cities of Buena Vista, Waynesboro and Salem, and Westmoreland, Spotsylvania, Richmond, Amelia, Caroline, Orange and Montgomery counties at 62.

The lowest rate in the state for May goes to the counties of Arlington and Highland at 2%; followed by Alexandria City at 2.1%; the city of Falls Church and the county of Madison at 2.2%; New Kent and Fairfax counties, and Fairfax and Charlottesville cities at 2.3%; and 18 other cities and counties all tied for 10th in the state.

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced on Thursday that the number of initial claims decreased in the latest filing week to 2,293 but remained at the typical pre-Pandemic volumes experienced in 2019.

For the filing week ending July 22, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 2,293, which was a decrease of 131 claimants from the previous week.

Continued weeks claimed totaled 13,174, which was 18 claims higher than the previous week and an increase of 25.7% from the 10,914 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, and so not all weekly claims filed result in a benefit payment. This is because the initial claims numbers represent claim applications; claims are then reviewed for eligibility and legitimacy.

In the week ending July 22, the advance U.S. figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 221,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 228,000.

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 213,677 in the week ending July 22, a decrease of 44,487 (or -17.2%) from the previous week. There were 200,929 initial claims in the comparable week in 2022.

Looking at preliminary data, most U.S. states reported decreases on a seasonally unadjusted basis. New York's preliminary weekly change (-9,358) was the largest decrease. California's preliminary weekly change (-4,419) was the second largest decrease. Georgia's preliminary weekly change (-3,113) was the third largest decrease. Pennsylvania's preliminary weekly change (2,787) was the fourth largest decrease. Virginia's preliminary weekly change (-22) was among the smallest decreases.

