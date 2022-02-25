Tags
The GOAT law enforcement helper
David Lee Morse, 67, of 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road, was sentenced by Judge David Williams in Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday to 60 years in prison for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit the murder of his wife.
A Martinsville man will spend two years in prison in relation to a shooting that occurred last year at the Valero convenience store on Brookdale Street in Martinsville.
The approximate street value of the narcotics seized is in excess of $100,000, the release stated. In addition, three vehicles, four firearms, two sets of body armor and $67,486 in U.S. currency was seized during the investigation, the release stated.
As the superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, Sandy Strayer often has to think on her feet. That just might help her when it comes to dancing in Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts, which takes place March 5 at Martinsville High School.
Her partner, Taylor Shank, is a fitness instructor who has been known to bust a few moves on his exercise bike while leading workouts.
Matthew Eric Bauer, 45, of Stuart, was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot on Fairystone Park Highway, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road.
Deshawn Kiree Tucker is charged with abducting two women from Radford and taking them to Henry County.
Reversion bills in Richmond that will put the issue of Martinsville becoming a town in Henry County to a vote continue to advance through the …
Police say a man wearing a black hoodie and a red bandana walked into the Sparky’s Food Store on Starling Avenue in Martinsville and fled with…
A shooting Friday morning on Southland Drive left one man with life-threatening injuries and another man in jail.
